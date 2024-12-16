Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What has to happen for the Vodafone share price to hit £1?

What has to happen for the Vodafone share price to hit £1?

Continuing to be frustrated by the Vodafone share price, our writer considers what the company has to do for the stock to reach 100p again.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price was last above £1 in March 2023. It’s currently (13 December) languishing just below 70p. And despite attempts to improve the financial performance of the telecoms group, it appears to be going nowhere. A steady flow of apparently positive news has also failed to ignite the company’s shares.

Stuck in the doldrums

For example, on 9 December, the company revealed what the merger with Three will mean from a financial perspective.

Annual cost and capital expenditure synergies of £700m are expected by the fifth full year post-completion. Overall, the company claims these savings have an implied net present value of “over £7bn”.

So how did the market react to this apparently goods news? Well, the share price fell 1.8%.

This could suggest that the benefits from the merger with Three were already priced in to the stock. But since the proposed deal was announced on 14 June 2023, Vodafone’s shares have fallen in value by nearly 5%.

As a shareholder, I find this very frustrating.

Turnaround plan

But the company’s directors are trying to improve the situation.

In recent years, the group’s exited its under-performing markets in Ghana, Hungary, Spain, and Italy. It’s also sold-off some non-core infrastructure assets to help reduce its borrowings.

And although its cut its dividend twice in five years, the stock’s decline means it’s still yielding 5.4%.

Vodafone also looks cheap when profits are considered. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (9.9) is lower than the average of 202 listed European telecoms businesses (14.1).

And despite its downsizing, it still retains 330m customers in 15 countries.

Could it reach 100p?

Based on a current share price of 69.3p, to break through the £1-barrier, the company’s market cap would have to increase by 44% (£7.8bn). With a P/E ratio of around 10, that’s equivalent to a £780m increase in annual earnings.

Yet we’ve already seen that a similar level of savings from the Three merger has failed to move the share price.

But a look at the company’s accounts could explain the lack of enthusiasm from investors.

On a like-for-like basis, the restructuring plan doesn’t appear to be having much of an impact.

Comparing the first six months of its 2025 financial year with the same period in 2024, Vodafone’s revenue was up only 1.6%. And adjusted EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, after leases) — the company’s preferred measure of profitability — was down 0.3%.

However, this hides some variations between its markets. Germany was the only territory in which both revenue and adjusted EBITDAaL was down. Excluding the company’s biggest territory would’ve seen a 7.6% rise in profits.

Unfortunately, Germany cannot be ignored — it accounts for 30% of revenue.

And despite falling €5.7bn (10%) in 12 months, the group’s borrowings less cash at 30 September, were €48.7bn (£40.4bn)

Final thoughts

Vodafone was once the UK’s most valuable listed company.

Today, it feels like its share price is stuck. For it to reach £1 again, I suspect investors will want to see earnings growth in Germany, significantly lower debt and further proof that the deal with Three will deliver an improved financial performance.

This may take longer than I’d hoped. Therefore, with the benefit of hindsight, I wish I’d never taken a position!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »