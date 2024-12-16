Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 40% in a year, could this be the next FTSE 100 comeback story?

Down 40% in a year, could this be the next FTSE 100 comeback story?

Zaven Boyrazian explains why this FTSE 100 stock’s down by almost half and why a potential comeback might be just around the corner.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

While most FTSE 100 stocks have enjoyed a powerful rally in 2024, the same can’t be said for B&M European Value Retail (LSE:BME). The discount retailer has seen more than 40% of its market-cap wiped out over the last 12 months on the back of slower growth.

And with industry titans like Tesco taking more market share, investor confidence in B&M is seemingly dissipating. However, on closer inspection, this business might be on track for a solid comeback.

Long-term growth potential

2023 was a pretty exceptional year for B&M with tailwinds propping up its top and bottom lines. However, as we approached the first quarter of its 2025 fiscal year (ended in March), concerns started to rise about an imminent slowdown. Following the release of first quarter results, those fears turned out to be true.

Since then, results have continued to be a mixed bag, with overall sales across the first half of its 2025 fiscal year rising by a mediocre 3.7%. For reference, its 2024 fiscal year delivered closer to 10.4%. And while its expansion into France is still in its early days, seeing growth rates stumble from 26.1% to just 6.8% is obviously cause for concern.

However, this is where things start to get interesting. A key differentiating trait for B&M is the firm’s impressive profit margins. On an operating level, profitability currently stands close to 11.4%. That’s among the highest in the retail industry, crushing Tesco’s 4.6%. And yet, margins have continued to expand throughout 2024.

Management’s been steadily shifting its inventory towards general merchandise, growing the product portfolio to over 5,500 items. Almost all of which have higher gross margins versus its branded grocery products, driving profitability even higher.

So while revenues are currently sluggish, earnings continue to move in the right direction. And with trading volumes seeing a steady improvement throughout 2024, the company appears to be well-positioned to capitalise on the current Christmas holiday’s retail ‘golden quarter’.

Risks and valuation

On a forward basis, B&M’s price-to-earnings ratio currently sits at just 8.9. That’s less than half its 10-year average of 19.7 and firmly below the UK retail industry average of 16.8. Needless to say, if this growth slowdown’s just a temporary hiccup, the FTSE 100 stock seems primed for an impressive comeback story.

But what are the threats that could prevent this from happening? My biggest concern at the moment is less operational and more financial. Management’s been taking on significant debt over the last few years and recently announced another £250m bond offering.

The balance sheet‘s far from overleveraged. But borrowing at a time when interest rates are high is far less than ideal. Even more so, given its November 2023 £250m bond offer has an 8.125% rate attached to it. As such, the group’s interest expense is rising rapidly, which could undercut the gains made in operating profitability and reduce financial flexibility in the medium-to-long term.

It’s a risk investors will have to consider when looking at this stock. Nevertheless, with economic conditions improving and management’s shifting product strategy seemingly working, B&M’s comeback potential might make it a risk worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »