Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 UK growth stocks to consider buying today and holding for a decade

3 UK growth stocks to consider buying today and holding for a decade

Investors considering growth stocks need to be patient. But Stephen Wright thinks the UK has some great opportunities for those who are able to wait.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
British Isles on nautical map

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

According to Warren Buffett, it’s far better to pay a fair price for shares in a wonderful business than the other way around. And that’s very much the case when it comes to growth stocks. 

Shares in companies that have outstanding growth prospects rarely trade at heavily discounted prices. But I think they are still worth considering for patient long-term investors.

3i

Over the last 10 years, 3i (LSE:III) has grown its earnings per share at an average of 18% per year. And I think that’s the result of a durable competitive advantage that should continue going forward.

Unlike other private equity firms, 3i concentrates on investing its own capital. And this gives it a unique ability to wait for the right time to deploy cash in attractive opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is heavily exposed to a European discount retailer called Action. While the investment has been a great success, the concentration is a risk for investors to keep in mind.

Over time, I expect 3i to diversify its portfolio as opportunities present themselves. And it offers shareholders exposure to the kind of private companies they might not normally have access to.

Wise

I think Wise (LSE:WISE) might be the most impressive UK business I’ve ever seen. It facilitates overseas money transfers in a way that is cheaper, faster, and more reliable than its rivals.

One thing to note is that the company is currently earning a decent profit on the cash held in its accounts. If interest rates fall, there’s a risk this could fall quite significantly. 

That arguably makes the stock look cheaper than it really is. But even with the business of facilitating transfers in exchange for fees, I think there’s good scope for solid returns over time. 

Between April and September, the number of customers on Wise’s platform grew by 25%. I’m anticipating more to come going forward, with sales and profits from the core business to follow.

Tristel

Tristel (LSE:TSTL) makes disinfectant wipes and foams for medical purposes. Its chlorine dioxide products are over twice as effective as regular chlorine and don’t produce harmful by-products. 

Patent protection has historically limited the firm’s risk. But some patents have already lapsed and others expire in the next few years, removing a barrier to entry for potential rivals.

Management thinks, however, that the complicated nature of the products means copying them isn’t straightforward. And there’s a key growth opportunity that is potentially just getting started.

Tristel has begun selling its products in the US via a distributor. This opens up a huge market that I think could potentially generate substantial growth over the next 10 years. 

Long-term growth

None of the stocks I’ve mentioned here are obviously cheap at today’s prices. But I think each of them has the capacity to grow beyond their current market valuations. 

That’s the way it works with growth stocks. They might look expensive today, but if I’m right about their growth prospects, today’s prices might look like bargains 10 years from now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tristel Plc and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 predictions for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's been thinking about the outlook for the FTSE 100 index (INDEXFTSE:UKX) in 2025. Here are some of his…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing For Beginners

Something big just happened in the UK stock market

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through some data he's just found, which could indicate a positive change of sentiment for the UK…

Read more »

Growth Shares

4 rate cuts in 2025? Here’s the potential impact on the Lloyds share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the Lloyds share price could struggle due to rate cuts in 2025, but flags up some…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Is Tesla a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

After not really going anywhere in the last couple of years, the Tesla stock price has started reaching for the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Nvidia stock in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Nvidia stock has made a lot of people rich over the past few years, as demand for the AI chip…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An investor who put £5,000 into Rolls-Royce shares in 2022 could have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

Rolls-Royce shares have performed stunningly well since the last stock market crash. But we've had many more FTSE 100 winners…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investors could get an 8% average dividend yield from these FTSE 100 shares!

| Paul Summers

Passive income isn't guaranteed. But our writer thinks these FTSE 100 shares should generate a chunky dividend stream to make…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

A 7% yield and down 6.5%! Ahead of the Direct Line takeover, is now the time for me to buy more Aviva shares?

| Simon Watkins

Aviva shares have struggled to stay above £5, even after news of the intended takeover of a key rival insurer.…

Read more »