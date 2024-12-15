Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in December [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Porvair (LSE:PRV)

Why we like it: Another recurring revenue business, Porvair (LSE: PRV) is a designer and manufacturer of specialist filters for a wide range of end sectors. This isn’t a sexy Software as a Service business with monthly or annual recurring revenue counted in the hundreds of millions and growing at double-digits. But it does have recurring revenue all the same. These recurring revenues are great for both management teams and outside investors seeking to forecast how the business will develop in the years ahead.

While Porvair and the filters it makes aren’t the most exciting subject ever, its often-patented filters aren’t easily interchangeable by its customers, and the company generally watches as the cash rolls in when these specialist filters are replaced at regular intervals. Even if the business itself isn’t glamorous, since the Financial Crisis the steady, profitable growth and shareholder returns the company has generated have been quite exciting. We think Porvair is a great example of a boring, dependable business that could generate impressive returns going forward too.

Why we like it now: Typically the shorter Porvair’s trading updates are, the better the news they contain. And that was the case with the very short full year trading update released earlier this week. We were told constant currency revenue growth for the full year should be around 13% (9% actual due to the strengthening of the pound) – a marked acceleration from the 8% (5%) figures posted in H1 respectively. Adjusted earnings per share are also expected to be slightly above market expectations, which would put Porvair on a P/E just shy of 18x. We think that’s attractive given the company’s net cash position, cash generative operations, high degree of recurring revenue, and organic and inorganic growth potential. . 

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Porvair. 

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 precious penny stocks that could offer a golden opportunity!

| Mark Hartley

Like the early gold rush days, penny stocks have a strong allure, offering an opportunity to be a part of…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

4 reasons why I think UK shares will soar in 2025!

| James Beard

As 2024 draws to a close, our writer explains why he’s optimistic that UK shares, including the FTSE 100, will…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

1 trick I’m using to maximise my passive income

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright reveals how he’s aiming to get an extra 38% a year in passive income from one of the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to invest £10 a day and aim for passive income paradise

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us want a passive income, but we might not have the right strategy to achieve it. Our writer…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Growth Shares

1 UK stock I massively regret not buying in 2024 (and it’s not Rolls-Royce)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

If Edward Sheldon had invested in this under-the-radar UK stock at the start of 2024, he could have roughly tripled…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

There are now 4,850 ISA millionaires! Here are the stocks and shares they’ve been buying

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Want to become a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire? What better way to try than to study the thousands of…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I think Legal & General shares are great for passive income. That’s why they’re on my Santa list!

| James Beard

Our writer’s identified a blue-chip dividend share that he believes has the potential to generate generous levels of passive income…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Entering 2025 with no savings? I’d follow Warren Buffett and start building wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By applying lessons from investing legend Warren Buffett, the days of having no savings in the bank could soon be…

Read more »