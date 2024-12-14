Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can investors consider buying £1 for 60p with this FTSE 250 investment trust?

Can investors consider buying £1 for 60p with this FTSE 250 investment trust?

Harbourvest Global Private Equity’s a FTSE 250 private equity firm trading at 60% of its NAV. And investors are pushing the company to unlock that value.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Harbourvest Global Private Equity‘s (LSE:HVPE) a private markets investment firm. Having mostly gone sideways in 2024, shares in the FTSE 250 member currently trade at around £24.50. 

The firm has some impressive businesses with strong growth potential in its portfolio. But the most interesting thing might be the price at which the stock’s trading.

Harbourvest’s portfolio

Harbourvest offers a way of getting exposure to some really interesting businesses. Its portfolio includes some companies that investors have probably heard of, but aren’t able to invest in.

One example is Shein – the online fashion retailer that seems to be taking the world by storm. The firm’s rumoured to be exploring a potential listing on the UK stock market in 2025.

Another is Action, a European discount retailer that’s been growing impressively. Its success is one of the key reasons 3i‘s been one of the best-performing UK stocks over the last decade.

There are others, such as Discord, Databricks, and Figma. But despite having some very interesting assets, shares in Harbourvest are trading below their net value.

Buying at a discount

Harbourvest’s net asset value (NAV) is estimated to be around £40.50 a share, but the stock’s trading at around 60% of this. That means every 60p invested buys assets with a net value of £1. 

By itself, this doesn’t make the stock an opportunity. In theory, the discount to NAV can persist indefinitely, meaning investors have no way of realising the underlying value of what they own.

In practice, this might be unlikely. But without a reason for thinking the gap’s going to close any time soon, investors might have a long wait before they are able to benefit of the low valuation.

Interestingly though, it might be that the gap’s going to close. Harbourvest’s under pressure from its shareholder base to make moves to unlock the value in its shares.

Share buybacks

One way of trying to realise the underlying value is through share buybacks. And investment firm Metage Capital wants Harbourvest to do this, instead of trying to expand its portfolio. 

Metage has written to the FTSE 250 firm’s shareholders about this. And if it happens, investors could find the gap between the company’s share price and its NAV starts to close.

This makes the stock look very attractive, but Harbourvest’s management doesn’t look keen on the idea. Instead, it seems to be taking on debt in order to finance future acquisitions. 

That means investors need to be careful. The potential for a big gain if the underlying value of the business is unlocked is there, but there’s also a genuine risk that this may not happen soon.

One to watch

There’s a very real sense in which investing in Harbourvest is like buying £1 for 60p. But the big question is when investors are going to be able to get that extra 40p. 

The value’s there, but exactly when investors will be able to get at it’s another question. If the company starts buying back shares at a significant rate, it might be just around the corner.

This however’s by no means guaranteed. So I think this is one to keep a close eye on and wait to see what happens. That’s the approach I’m taking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing habits that could help build wealth in 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett's been investing successfully for many decades. Our writer shares a handful of his approaches that he'll be using…

Read more »

Young Woman Drives Car With Dog in Back Seat
Investing Articles

2 UK shares investors should consider keeping on a tight leash

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These UK shares seem to have robust long-term tailwinds, but they’re also tackling headwinds that could result in less-than-impressive investment…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 stock’s down 21% since I bought! Have I made a BIG mistake?

| James Beard

FTSE 100 stocks are supposed to be less volatile. But our writer recently purchased one that’s making him question this…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Will the stock market rise in 2025, and how high could it go?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The stock market's up by double digits, but can it maintain its momentum in 2025? And which stocks should investors…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If an investor puts £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon looks at how Stocks and Shares ISAs can help build wealth and also highlights some investment strategies to…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

1 US penny stock I’m avoiding like the plague

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This medical penny stock's trying to capture a $100bn market opportunity after recently receiving FDA approval. But personally, I’m not…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how to try and turn that into a £500 passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian outlines how a £5,000 lump sum investment could potentially transformed into a £500 passive income stream within as…

Read more »

Elderly man giving a Christmas present to his wife
Investing Articles

Forget saving! Here’s a FTSE 100 share I’m planning to buy before Christmas

| Royston Wild

This FTSE 100 share looks like a brilliant bargain at current prices, says Royston Wild. Here's why it's on his…

Read more »