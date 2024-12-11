Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » This major bank says the IAG share price is too cheap at 6.7x earnings

This major bank says the IAG share price is too cheap at 6.7x earnings

I believe the IAG share price will fly higher into 2025 and I’m certainly not the only one that thinks so. The airline stock is positively viewed by analysts.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The IAG (LSE:IAG) share price has outpaced the FTSE 100 in 2024. The British Airways owner is up almost 80% over 12 months, representing a major win for shareholders.

But there are plenty of analysts that say this stock should be trading higher. While IAG shares are now trading in line with the average share price target, analysts have largely remained bullish with seven Buy ratings, four Outperform ratings, and six Hold ratings.

The most recent of these broker ratings comes from the world’s largest commercial bank, JPMorgan. Analysts at the institution believe the airline operator should be trading for £4.13 per share — that’s 47% above the current share price.

JPMorgan’s bull case

JPMorgan analysts said on 4 December that IAG was the “most compelling” overweight stock — a stock that analysts believe is poised to outperform — in the airline sector. The bank highlighted solid pricing and strong free cash flow, which could lead to significant shareholder returns in the medium term.

Additionally, IAG benefits from a favourable demand-supply balance — strong demand and tight supply — and potential fuel cost trends. While 2025 may present mixed conditions for the transport sector overall, European airlines like IAG are expected to see earnings growth, prompting JPMorgan to add it to their Analyst Focus List, which targets ideas for growth, income, value, and short investing strategies.

So, let’s take a look at the supportive trends.

Firstly, aviation fuel prices are materially lower than they have been in recent years. They could fall further given the current demand-supply balance, especially if Trump’s energy policies are implemented, which could reduce operating costs for airlines. Moreover, despite recent geopolitical events in Syria, oil hasn’t jumped, indicating downward pressure. Fuel roughly represents 25% of operating costs.

Secondly, also on a geopolitical front, a possible end to the Russian war in Ukraine could open up more airspace, potentially benefitting European airlines that have been avoiding Ukraine and prohibited from Russian airspace. This could make routes like London to Tokyo or Seoul more profitable.

Finally, and potentially most importantly, we can expect to see further interest rate cuts over the next 12 months. This should free up more money for consumers, potentially leading to increased demand for air travel and holiday packages. It could also reduce borrowing costs for airlines, potentially making fleet upgrades — something IAG has typically been very good at — or expansion, more affordable.

The bottom line on IAG

Airlines always remain vulnerable to demand shocks — sudden changes in demand — as the pandemic and Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine highlighted. Likewise, we need to be wary that interest rates might fall slower than expected, and thus have a negative impact on expected demand.

However, I’m willing to look beyond these risks and I’d consider adding to my IAG holding if I didn’t already have sizeable exposure to the airline sector. Key to this is the forward valuation of 6.7 times earnings, and expected modest growth in the coming years. This is compounded by the company’s varied product offering and the supportive trends in the wider sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. James Fox has positions in International Consolidated Airlines Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

1 overlooked reason Warren Buffett’s made so much money by investing in Apple

| Stephen Wright

Being greedy when others are fearful is a big part of what makes Warren Buffett a great investor. But Stephen…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Looking for a large passive income? Consider these REITs in a Stocks & Shares ISA!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top dividend-paying companies to add to a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are two on Foolish writer Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Next year’s forecast 10.7% yield makes this FTSE blue chip my ultimate second income stock

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thinks the second income he gets from top FTSE 100 dividend stocks puts his portfolio on solid ground.…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Is the beaten down Lloyds share price set to soar after today’s good news?

| Harvey Jones

The recent slump in the Lloyds share price has been a blow to Harvey Jones, because it's one of his…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s a passive income ISA plan to consider

| Alan Oscroft

Interest rates from some cash investments might look good for passive income right now. But for the long term, I…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

If an investor put £5k in Nvidia stock just 3 months ago, here’s what they’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the extraordinary performance of Nvidia stock and considers whether he'd invest in the AI…

Read more »

photo of Union Jack flags bunting in local street party
Investing Articles

£1,000 invested in Persimmon shares before the UK election is worth this much now

| John Fieldsend

The last few months have been a wild ride for Persimmon shares. Here's how our Foolish writer sees the state…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

2 FTSE 100 stocks with major red flags I’m avoiding for 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through a couple of FTSE 100 shares that he believes could underperform the broader index in the…

Read more »