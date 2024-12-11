£1,000 invested in Persimmon shares before the UK election is worth this much now

The last few months have been a wild ride for Persimmon shares. Here’s how our Foolish writer sees the state of the shares now.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Housebuilders depend a lot on government policy and regulation. This was evident throughout the 2010s when homeowning was heavily promoted with schemes like Help to Buy and the sector went on a tear. None more so, perhaps, than Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares, which went up around 20 times in value in less than a decade.

The times

While the shares have stagnated since – thanks to supply cost inflation, costlier mortgages and a cost-of-living crisis – the times they are a-changing. A new government came to power. They want to “build, build, build”. The promise was housebuilding levels more reminiscent of when Bob Dylan still played acoustic! The mooted 300k new homes a year would be a 50% increase on current levels. If that target is to be reached, the private sector must be involved.

So how have Persimmon shares reacted to the news? Well, initially at least, very well. The shares jumped 28% from the date of the election to October, a strong sign of optimism around the company. Then came the Budget and the price dropped 28%, near where it languishes now. The budget was hardly a boon to Persimmon. Rather it wiped out over £1bn of its market value!

So it went up and down by the same amount in percentage terms? Annoying for us Persimmon shareholders, isn’t it? Well, it’s even worse than that! The 28% increase was on a smaller stake than the 28% decrease. So Persimmon shares are worth even less now. A £1,000 stake before the election is worth close to £922 now.

What’s the core of the problem? CEO Dean Finch says he’s looking at a “period of squeeze”. He said that negotiations with suppliers have already hinted at more inflation. The primary causes are likely an increase in the minimum wage and employer’s NI across the supply chain. Those tax hikes will have an effect on Persimmon’s margins directly too, of course.

Am I selling?

There’s a triple whammy here too, and it comes in the way of more stringent regulation. From next year, all new-build houses are having to move away from using gas boilers as part of Net Zero targets to eliminate them completely by 2035. That means builders will be choosing more costly alternatives. It might even mean fewer building completions if certain projects turn out to be unprofitable.

It’s not all bad though. The firm delivered a positive trading update with increases on a raft of metrics. Visitor enquiries and other ‘soft’ metrics remained strong too, a good sign of positive momentum and the direction of where sales will be headed for the next few years. While it hasn’t been a particularly terrific few months for Persimmon, I don’t need to think twice about what I’m doing with my shares. It’s not a Sell for me.