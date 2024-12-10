Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 small-cap ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

2 small-cap ideas for a Stocks and Shares ISA

Under-the-radar companies can be great Stocks and Shares ISA picks. Stephen Wright has a pair to consider that investors might not have heard of.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great vehicle for maximising investment returns. But any kind of tax advantage depends on first finding the right companies to invest in.

The best opportunities are often found in places other investors aren’t looking. And the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in the UK is quite a way off the beaten track.

Overlooked opportunities

Fundamentally, investing well comes down to one thing. It’s about seeing a company’s shares trading at a price that doesn’t accurately reflect the quality of the underlying business. 

This depends on seeing something that other investors are missing. And that’s easier to do when there aren’t as many people paying attention to the stock. 

Two stocks I’ve been looking at recently are Churchill China (LSE:CHH) and FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW). In each case, I can’t find more than one analyst covering the stock. 

With this type of stock, investors have to do more of the work themselves. But I think there’s a much higher chance of seeing something others aren’t if not many of them are looking.

Churchill China

Churchill China has nothing to do with Asia – it designs and manufactures tableware. The firm focuses on the hospitality industry, since that’s where repeat business tends to come from. 

The stock’s down 45% since the start of the year, mostly due to end markets struggling. And there’s a risk things might continue with the government’s Budget increasing costs on businesses.

Despite this, the falling share price looks like an overreaction. The company has largely offset lower sales with operational efficiencies, resulting in stable operating profits.

Higher inventory should put the firm in a position to react quickly when demand starts to recover. When that will be I don’t know, but I think this is one to keep an eye on.

FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe manufactures industrial lighting equipment. Over the last decade, revenues have been growing at an average of 9% a year and earnings per share growth has been around 8%.

This has been driven by a wide transition to LED systems. But with this shift largely complete, there’s a risk for investors that growth might slow in the future. 

There are however, some strong reasons for thinking the stock could be a good investment over the long term. The first is that it owns its intellectual property and manufacturing facilities. 

This puts FW Thorpe in a strong competitive position. And at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 15, the valuation isn’t particularly demanding at the moment. 

Under-the-radar stocks

Investing well is about finding quality companies that are underestimated by the market. And to reiterate, this can be easier when there are fewer investors looking at them. 

Both Churchill China and FW Thorpe look like good candidates to me. I think investors should have both on their radars with a view to considering potential buying opportunities.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Churchill China Plc and FW Thorpe. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the BAE Systems share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is struggling to get his head around the slump in the BAE Systems share price. But he sees…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

£9k in savings? Placing it here could maximise an investor’s second income in retirement

| Royston Wild

Saving money for later life seems like a smart idea. But I believe this strategy could seriously compromise one's chances…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£21,392 to invest in an ISA? Consider UK shares for a turbocharged retirement

| Royston Wild

Saving rather than investing? Let me explain why putting money in a savings account instead of UK shares could be…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: December’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9k in an ISA? Here are 2 FTSE 100 stocks to consider for a juicy second income

| Ben McPoland

There are plenty of quality UK shares to consider when attempting to build a second income. Here are two high-yielders…

Read more »

A senior man and his wife holding hands walking up a hill on a footpath looking away from the camera at the view. The fishing village of Polperro is behind them.
Investing Articles

No savings at 40? Just £5 a day invested in FTSE 250 stocks could unlock a £372k ISA

| Royston Wild

For the price of a coffee, Brits have a chance to build a healthy nest egg for their retirement. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can I buy Elon Musk’s SpaceX on the stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

SpaceX is hot property and its valuation is surging. Dr James Fox explains how investors can gain exposure to Elon…

Read more »

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

Considering an ISA for retirement? Here’s how investors could aim for £2,000 a month with dividend shares

| Mark Hartley

Our writer outlines how a well-balanced portfolio of dividend shares in an ISA could lead to a decent stream of…

Read more »