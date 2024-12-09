Member Login
Where might the AstraZeneca share price go in 2025? Here's what the experts forecast

Where might the AstraZeneca share price go in 2025? Here’s what the experts forecast

The AstraZeneca share price is down almost 20% since September! What’s behind this drop, and where do analysts think the stock’s heading in 2025?

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

2024s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride for the AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN) share price. Continued success at the clinical level has allowed the pharma giant to continue growing at an impressive pace. And earlier this year, the business outlined its new ambition to reach over $80bn (£63.2bn) in sales by 2030.

The result of this was a 30% increase in the stock price between January and September. But in the months since, AstraZeneca shares have given back almost all of these gains. What happened? And where do the experts think the AstraZeneca share price is heading in 2025?

Trouble in China

2024 has been a bit of a purge for China. Authorities have been cracking down on corruption in the private sector, with a lot of foreign companies getting targeted by regulatory probes. That includes AstraZeneca, whose China president, Leon Wang, was officially detained at the end of October.

There’s very little information surrounding this ongoing situation. However, it’s speculated that it could be linked to an ongoing investigation into medical insurance fraud. Already, around 100 ex-employees have been sentenced to prison. And if Wang’s found to be complicit, it could spell a lot of trouble ahead.

Wang first joined AstraZeneca in early 2013. Since then, operations in China have boomed. His strategy has largely focused on localising the supply chain and investing in local startups researching breakthrough therapies.

This granted the firm a more dominant position in the second-largest healthcare market worldwide after the United States. That’s particularly important since China also has an estimated 43% of global lung cancer cases as a result of high air pollution and smoking. Don’t forget AstraZeneca has a huge cancer therapy portfolio. And strong demand from China is a key part of its $80bn revenue target.

With Wang being detained, all of that is now in question. And since shareholders hate uncertainty, it isn’t surprising the AstraZeneca share price has taken a double-digit tumble.

What do the analysts think?

Looking at the latest forecasts, opinions appear to be mixed. The most optimistic outlook, which likely assumes everything in China will be resolved favourably, indicates a potential +70% upside, reaching 18,115p by this time next year. However, should the Chinese probe evolve into criminal charges across AstraZeneca’s executive team, then the stock could collapse by as much as 40%, falling to 6,321p.

China may only contribute around 13% of revenue today. However, it represents a large part of the firm’s long-term growth potential. And an adversarial relationship with Chinese authorities will likely make it very difficult to tap into this massive market.

Still, outside of China, the business appears to be performing well, receiving new regulatory approvals and a steady stream of encouraging clinical trial results. Does that make it a good stock to buy today?

For the long run, I remain optimistic. However, investors seeking to capitalise on the recent share price dip will likely have to brace for more volatility if the situation in China escalates. Personally, I’m going to wait and see how this all turns out before exposing my portfolio to this risk.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

