Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Which Warren Buffett stocks should investors consider buying in December?

Which Warren Buffett stocks should investors consider buying in December?

Warren Buffett has a lot of high-quality stocks in his portfolio, so should investors follow in his footsteps, or could that be a critical error?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Buffett at the BRK AGM

Image source: The Motley Fool

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett’s reputation for picking winning stocks is well-known across the investing community. Through his investment firm, Berkshire Hathaway, he’s generated a near-20% annualised return since the 1960s, building an enormous multi-billion dollar fortune in the process.

With that in mind, it’s hardly a surprise that many investors simply own Berkshire Hathaway shares, or closely track the group’s regulatory filings to copy Buffett and his team’s investing decisions.

Today, Apple, American Express, Bank of America, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Chevron are Buffett’s largest holdings.

That suggests he has the most conviction in these businesses moving forward. So should investors consider adding these companies to their portfolios? Sure. After all, if Buffett’s confident, it may be prudent to follow in his footsteps. Having said that, considering a stock and actually buying it are two different things. And depending on an investor’s objectives and risk tolerance, Buffett’s largest holdings may actually be terrible investments.

Taking a closer look

Let’s zoom in on Coca-Cola. Buffett famously bought shares back in the 1980s and topped up his position in the 1990s, but has never sold a share since. Coca-Cola’s dominance in the soft beverages space has led to 62 consecutive years of dividend hikes, turning it into a money-printing machine for Buffett. To put this into perspective, he earned close to $800m in dividends alone over the last four quarters.

Consumer tastes surrounding sugary drinks have shifted over the last decade. Consequently, the firm has seen demand for its original Coke beverage suffer. However, this impact has been more than offset by investing in sugar-free varieties such as Coke Zero and diversifying the product portfolio into tea, coffee, water, and even snacks.

As a result, the group continues to see over two billion servings of its products sold every day, generating ample cash flow and profits. So far, this is sounding rather promising, especially for dividend investors looking to capitalise on a 3% yield.

However, digging deeper reveals limited growth potential. Coca-Cola’s products are sold in almost every country in the world. As such, the firm suffers from a market saturation problem – there’s no room left to grow beyond product diversification. And while acquiring and developing new brands provides new opportunities, it’s a strategy that’s yielded fairly muted results so far.

In fact, over the last five years, even after factoring in dividends, the shares of Coca-Cola have only generated a 6.4% annualised return.

Worth buying for the long run?

That’s when the S&P 500’s generated closer to 16% annual gains… far from encouraging. And due to its mature status, this rate of return seems unlikely to change moving forward. So for growth investors, buying shares in Coca-Cola doesn’t appear to make much sense.

However, that may not be the case for investors looking for a stable source of income. One major advantage Coca-Cola shares have had over the S&P 500 is significantly lower volatility, making it potentially attractive for those with a lower risk tolerance.

Whenever exploring Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio for potential stocks to buy, the risk and potential reward must be considered. After all, blindly following someone else’s investment strategy isn’t likely to end well, even if that someone’s Buffett.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I aim for a million buying just 10 or so shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than investing in dozens of different companies, our writer is focussing on finding a few great ones to help…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Has this 6% yielding penny share fallen too far?

| Christopher Ruane

After a testy few days for a penny share our writer holds, he revisits the investment case and weighs management…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are the 3 top-yielding FTSE 250 stocks in my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains why these three mid-cap stocks make good additions to his passive income portfolio, despite lacking the stability…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 stock market pitfalls for beginners to look out for

| Mark Hartley

When investing in the stock market it's easy to fall foul of these three big mistakes. Our writer considers some…

Read more »

Growth Shares

The second phase of AI’s started. I expect these UK shares to benefit

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these UK shares could do well as artificial intelligence solutions are introduced within the corporate world.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much will be needed to start buying shares in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks it need not cost the earth to start buying shares and details some considerations…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Next share price defy the odds and grow another 25% next year?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is in awe of the Next share price, which has shrugged off the troubles hitting retail for another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income mistakes to avoid

| Stephen Wright

The stock market’s a great place to look for passive income opportunities. But an important part of investing is figuring…

Read more »