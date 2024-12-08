Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I bought Scottish Mortgage shares in May and August 2023. Time to bank my 37% gain?

I bought Scottish Mortgage shares in May and August 2023. Time to bank my 37% gain?

Scottish Mortgage shares have been flying, boosted by events across the Atlantic. Harvey Jones now wonders if this is as good as it gets for the investment trust.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

My Scottish Mortgage (LSE: SMT) shares have been on a tear lately. This is ironic, because on 24 October, I expressed severe doubts about continuing to hold the popular FTSE 100 tech-focused investment trust and almost sold it.

More than half of Scottish Mortgage’s portfolio is invested in the US, with tech titans Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla and Meta Platforms all featured in its holdings.

Ahead of the US presidential election, some were anxious about the outlook for tech and the US. As I wrote: “Consultancy Longview Economics has warned the next few months could be bumpy as the Federal Reserve struggles to deliver a soft landing and a knife-edge presidential election looms.”

Can this trust continue to soar?

As we now know, there was nothing knife-edge about the vote in relation to the Electoral College. After Donald Trump’s win, the US stock market went gangbusters, and so did my Scottish Mortgage shares.

The process actually started in September, curiously, with the stock up 23.69% since then. Confirmation of Trump’s win accelerated the process. As a benchmark, the Scottish Mortgage share price is up 32.69% over 12 months. Personally, I’m up 37.12%.

I buy stocks and investment trusts with a long-term view. I don’t usually look to bank a quick profit and move on. That’s not The Motley Fool way. Yet I’ve always been a bit uneasy about my decision to buy Scottish Mortgage in May and August last year.

As a rule, I either buy individual stocks or exchange traded funds (ETFs), rather than relying on a fund manager to match the market. Scottish Mortgage is the exception.

Yet I’d noted that it was trailing my S&P 500 tracker and tech tracker, Legal & General Global Technology Index Trust, over both one and five years. And it still is, although the gap has closed.

I may simplify my life and sell this

So I was interested to see investment banking firm Stifel has downgraded Scottish Mortgage, warning that many growth stocks in its portfolio are “priced for a perfect environment”. It sees froth in there. While the share price has boomed 36%, the underlying value of its net assets climbed just 28%.

Stifel warned of “significant company specific risk”, with the top 10 holdings making up half the fund. Scottish Mortgage also holds privately quoted companies, and has struggled to make successful exits lately (an issue across the private equity sector). That’s been a drag on performance, Stifel said.

Holding investment trusts brings other complications, such as the whole discount/premium issue. Today, Scottish Mortgage is on a discount of 8.35% to net asset value. Plus it’s highly leveraged, with net gearing of 12.95%.

On the other hand, the so-called Trump trade may still have further to run, and Scottish Mortgage does hold Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which isn’t traded publicly. It makes up 4.4% of the portfolio.

I’m not going to make a rash commitment to sell today. But I’ll be watching it like a hawk. The Trump trade won’t last forever and as we saw in the 2022 tech sell-off, when Scottish Mortgage falls, it falls hard.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Harvey Jones has positions in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I aim for a million buying just 10 or so shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than investing in dozens of different companies, our writer is focussing on finding a few great ones to help…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Has this 6% yielding penny share fallen too far?

| Christopher Ruane

After a testy few days for a penny share our writer holds, he revisits the investment case and weighs management…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are the 3 top-yielding FTSE 250 stocks in my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains why these three mid-cap stocks make good additions to his passive income portfolio, despite lacking the stability…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 stock market pitfalls for beginners to look out for

| Mark Hartley

When investing in the stock market it's easy to fall foul of these three big mistakes. Our writer considers some…

Read more »

Growth Shares

The second phase of AI’s started. I expect these UK shares to benefit

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these UK shares could do well as artificial intelligence solutions are introduced within the corporate world.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much will be needed to start buying shares in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks it need not cost the earth to start buying shares and details some considerations…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Next share price defy the odds and grow another 25% next year?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is in awe of the Next share price, which has shrugged off the troubles hitting retail for another…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income mistakes to avoid

| Stephen Wright

The stock market’s a great place to look for passive income opportunities. But an important part of investing is figuring…

Read more »