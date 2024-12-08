Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 passive income mistakes to avoid

3 passive income mistakes to avoid

The stock market’s a great place to look for passive income opportunities. But an important part of investing is figuring out which stocks to buy.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett says that those who don’t find ways to make money while they sleep will work until they die. But investing in dividend shares can be a great way of earning passive income. 

Investing in the stock market isn’t easy and returns are never guaranteed. But avoiding some key mistakes can give investors the best chance of boosting their income for the long term.

Mistake 1: only looking at the dividend yield

Several UK stocks have eye-catching dividends. And when shares in British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS) come with a yield approaching 8%, it can be hard to think of much else.

Reinvesting dividends at 8% a year is enough to turn £10,000 today into something that pays out £3,775 a year in 2044. That’s a pretty nice return. 

But investors need to think about whether the company’s going to make enough money to keep paying that dividend for 20 years. Especially with cigarette volumes declining. 

I’m not saying this won’t happen. But anyone considering buying the stock for long-term passive income should think about how far new products might replace lost revenues.

Mistake 2: not diversifying enough

Another big mistake when it comes to passive income is not diversifying. This can leave a portfolio vulnerable to specific risks, having a disproportionate effect on overall returns.

For example, British American Tobacco generates the majority of its revenues from outside the UK. That contrasts with Taylor Wimpey, which is heavily exposed to the UK economy.

This makes a recession a potential risk (though it may be one that investors consider worth taking). But owning shares in British American Tobacco limits the overall effect on a portfolio.

Diversification doesn’t have to mean owning 50 or 100 stocks. But investors should think carefully about how far the companies they own shares in are vulnerable to the same risks. 

Mistake 3: just looking at the past

Whether it’s dividend investing or anything else, it’s easy to try and build a view on where a company’s going based on where it’s been. But this is generally a bad idea.

In a lot of industries, things can change suddenly. For example, pharmaceutical firms like GSK can find profits drop sharply when patents protecting drugs expire. 

This can potentially put dividends at risk. And it generally doesn’t show up on a company’s income statement until it’s too late to do anything about it. 

With this type of stock, what matters is its pipeline of new drugs that are making their way through the testing process. So investors need to look at this, not just the firm’s track record.

Dividend investing

I think the stock market’s a great place to find passive income opportunities. But investors need to have their eyes open before considering buying any shares. 

Even if the focus is passive income, finding stocks to buy involves looking beyond the dividend yield. And understanding where the business is going as well as where it’s been is crucial.

Thinking carefully about how to build a diversified portfolio is also important. But for investors that can get this right, the potential rewards can be huge over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. and GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

I aim for a million buying just 10 or so shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Rather than investing in dozens of different companies, our writer is focussing on finding a few great ones to help…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Has this 6% yielding penny share fallen too far?

| Christopher Ruane

After a testy few days for a penny share our writer holds, he revisits the investment case and weighs management…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are the 3 top-yielding FTSE 250 stocks in my passive income portfolio

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley explains why these three mid-cap stocks make good additions to his passive income portfolio, despite lacking the stability…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 stock market pitfalls for beginners to look out for

| Mark Hartley

When investing in the stock market it's easy to fall foul of these three big mistakes. Our writer considers some…

Read more »

Growth Shares

The second phase of AI’s started. I expect these UK shares to benefit

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these UK shares could do well as artificial intelligence solutions are introduced within the corporate world.

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much will be needed to start buying shares in 2025?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he thinks it need not cost the earth to start buying shares and details some considerations…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can the Next share price defy the odds and grow another 25% next year?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is in awe of the Next share price, which has shrugged off the troubles hitting retail for another…

Read more »

A person holding onto a fan of twenty pound notes
Investing Articles

This under-the-radar FTSE stock is set to print money in 2025

| Stephen Wright

FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks get a lot of attention. But looking beyond the familiar names can potentially bring…

Read more »