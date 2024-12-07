Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The 4 largest investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA are all outperforming the S&P 500 this year

The 4 largest investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA are all outperforming the S&P 500 this year

Beating the S&P 500’s an ambition for many investors. But after a strong year for a few stocks, Stephen Wright’s thinking about what to do next.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

For anyone thinking of investing in individual stocks, outperforming the S&P 500 is what it’s all about. Otherwise, investors might as well just buy a fund that tracks the index.

It’s not easy to do, but the four largest investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA are all ahead of the average as 2024 draws to a close. And that gives me plenty to think about.

Shares I own

The largest stock in my portfolio is Citigroup (NYSE:C). The share price has been climbing as investors anticipate lighter banking regulations as a result of the US election outcome. 

Games Workshop‘s my largest UK stock. Despite making a discretionary product in a difficult environment, sales have been growing strongly and the shares have responded accordingly.

Third is Amazon, which has also been on the move since the start of November. Growth in its cloud computing and online advertising divisions is also helping to push the share price higher.

Finally, there’s Berkshire Hathaway. Warren Buffett might not think the stock’s undervalued right now, but that hasn’t stopped investors buying into his investment vehicle for their own portfolios.

The S&P 500’s up 28% since the start of the year. But so far, Citigroup (34%), Games Workshop (+45%), Amazon (+46%) and Berkshire Hathaway (29%) have done better. 

That puts me in a position where I have to consider a difficult question. Should I stick with them while they’re doing well, or look to redeploy cash into other opportunities?

Citigroup

The most interesting example is Citigroup. I bought the stock when Jane Fraser took over as CEO with a view there was clear scope for improvement that the share price wasn’t reflecting.

I think the turnaround plan is progressing reasonably well. Its plan is to sell off some of its international retail operations to focus on its core areas of competence.

My view on the company hasn’t changed. But the stock’s now 40% more expensive than it was when I bought it, so it’s worth considering whether the future growth’s now priced in.

I wasn’t expecting the stock to do well this year – my view was a long-term one based on the outcome of Citigroup restructuring its business over a few years. So this has been a surprise.

At a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.7, Citigroup shares trade at a discount to the other major US banks. But they are roughly level with their average multiple over the last 10 years.

I’m reasonably sure I wouldn’t buy at today’s prices and with the investment equation looking less attractive, I’m thinking about selling. The issue though, is finding something else to buy instead.

Outperforming

Outperforming the S&P 500 isn’t easy. And I’m not sure whether or not my overall portfolio is ahead this year. Strong gains in some stocks have been offset to some degree by others – Diageo being one example. That stock’s down 17% since January, which is a significant drag on overall returns. 

Ultimately, performance in one year doesn’t really matter – it’s the long-term result that counts. And this is what I’m considering when working out what to do with my investments.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, Citigroup, Diageo Plc, and Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Diageo Plc, and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Close to £6, can the Rolls-Royce share price still offer any value?

| Christopher Ruane

Having traded for under 40p in 2020, the Rolls-Royce share price this week sat closer to £6. Does our writer…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s my 3-step plan to target a £2,400+ second income in 2025!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the three moves he is making now to set up a sizeable second income next year without…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d rather start investing with £500 than £5,000!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd start investing using the same principles he applies as a seasoned investor, even with limited…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £10,000 in an S&P 500 index tracker in 2009, this is how much I would have today!

| Andrew Mackie

As the S&P 500 continues to make new highs throughout 2024, Andrew Mackie assesses whether he should invest solely in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ways to boost a SIPP

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares a trio of ways in which he hopes to try and increase the long-term value of his…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

What FTSE shares might raise their dividends annually for the next half century?

| Christopher Ruane

By looking at some characteristics of one FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat, our writer hopes to spot some potential future serial…

Read more »

Mindful young woman breathing out with closed eyes, calming down in stressful situation, working on computer in modern kitchen.
Investing Articles

Down 23%, this FTSE 250 stock could have further to fall

| Stephen Wright

Shares in JD Wetherspoon are falling as higher costs threaten to wipe out the FTSE 250 firm’s profits. So why…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here are 2 potentially top UK shares to consider buying before 2025

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

More double-digit growth from UK shares could be just around the corner, especially for these two cheap-looking, high-quality stocks.

Read more »