Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m building long-term wealth by investing in high-yielding FTSE dividend shares

I’m building long-term wealth by investing in high-yielding FTSE dividend shares

Harvey Jones is planning to fund his final years by investing in a balanced spread of FTSE 100 dividend shares. He hopes they will give him both income and growth.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I first dabbled in investing 20 years ago, I didn’t pay much attention to FTSE 100 dividend shares. In fact, I didn’t really know how dividends worked or even whether I got to keep them.

Share price growth was all I cared about. So I ended up with a rag-tag bunch of once-whizzy stocks that had caught my eye for whatever reason. I’ve learned a lot since then.

I still buy growth stocks. In 2024, I’ve enjoyed stellar returns from private equity specialist 3i Group, FTSE 250 insurer Just Group, and engineer Costain Group. Over 12 months, their shares are up a stunning 65.72%, 93.07%, and 60.94%, respectively.

I don’t just buy growth stocks

Inevitably, I’ve had my share of losers too. Attempts to catch falling knives Aston Martin, Ocado Group, and Burberry Group all proved foolhardy.

Happily, I’m still ahead overall, and even better, holding a spread of FTSE 100 dividend stocks has helped to keep things ticking over.

Today, the FTSE 100 financials sector is a rich source of dividends. I hold Legal & General Group, M&G, and Phoenix Group Holdings.

Their trailing yields have to be seen to be believed at 8.51%, 9.74%, and 10.05%, respectively. They smash the return from any savings account.

Sadly, their shares have floundered over the last 12 months. L&G is up a modest 5%, M&G has slipped 2.46%, and Phoenix has climbed 10.7%. This has been a tough year for the financial sector, due to bumpy stock markets and sticky interest rates. Yet I’ve still got my dividends (and yes, I do get to keep them).

Investors can still get up to 5% a year on cash or bonds without putting their capital at risk. Once interest rates fall, savings rates and bond yield will follow but dividends won’t. With luck they’ll rise, as companies increase profits and share the spoils with investors. As with investing, nothing is guaranteed.

My Taylor Wimpey shares have taken a beating

I’m keeping a close eye on one portfolio holding, house builder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW). Just a couple of months ago, I was sitting on a total 12-month return of around 50%, including reinvested dividends. Not anymore.

The Taylor Wimpey share price has slumped 19.75% in the last three months, as interest rate cut hopes fade and mortgage rates climb. In a further blow, next April’s national insurance and minimum wage hikes will jack up hiring costs and squeeze the group’s margins. Over one year, the stock is down 3.61%.

Yet I think the Taylor Wimpey sell-off has been overdone. This morning we learned that house prices climbed for the fifth consecutive month in November to a record £298,083, according to Halifax. They’re up 4.8% over the year.

If interest rates fall next year, Taylor Wimpey shares could stage a recovery. Either way, I’m still getting my dividends. The trailing yield is now a bumper 7.44%. It looks reliable, given the company’s solid balance sheet.

Most shares go through good times and bad times. The attraction of dividend shares is that with luck, the income should roll in throughout. That’s why I’m basing my retirement around FTSE 100 dividend heroes like Taylor Wimpey. Plus some growth stocks, of course.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc, Aston Martin, Burberry Group Plc, Costain Group Plc, Just Group Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, M&g Plc, Ocado Group Plc, Phoenix Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Burberry Group Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The IAG share price soars another 31% in a month but its P/E is still just 6.74!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones could have enjoyed the IAG share price in 2024, if he'd had the courage of his convictions and…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

Are these 2 US growth stocks worth their insane valuations?

| John Fieldsend

Growth stocks across the pond are trading at some pretty prices these days. Are these two stocks worth the plunge…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Diploma share price looks like it’s hit a ceiling. What can we expect in 2025 and beyond?

| Mark Hartley

After the weak results last month, analysts are no longer optimistic about Diploma's share price. Our writer considers its future.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m backing these 2 UK shares to soar again next year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the market-beating performance of these two UK shares in 2024. Now he hopes they can…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down 92.5%, is NIO stock the multi-bagger we’ve all been dreaming of?

| Dr. James Fox

Could NIO stock surge 100% over the next 12 months and become another multibagger? Dr James Fox takes a close…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An 8.6% yield, but down 19%! Is it time for me to start earning passive income by buying shares in this FTSE 250 REIT?

| Stephen Wright

Is a reliable 8.6% yield enough to make this FTSE 250 real estate investment trust one of the best dividend…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set for a blockbuster comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was happy to see the Diageo share price rise yesterday. It feels like the first time in ages.…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Helium One, possibly the FTSE’s ‘most popular’ share?

| James Beard

After doing some number crunching, our writer’s identified what he believes to be one of the FTSE’s most favoured stocks.…

Read more »