Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Consider targeting a £3,121 monthly passive income like this

£20k in a Stocks & Shares ISA? Consider targeting a £3,121 monthly passive income like this

Looking to build a large passive income for retirement? Royston Wild show how a diversified ISA portfolio could build long-term wealth.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With a lump sum investment, investors could start a journey with a Stocks and Shares ISA that might eventually see them become totally financially independent.

Personally speaking, I don’t want to take a chance with my retirement by relying on the State Pension. The size of the benefit I receive, along with the age at which I can draw upon it, is increasingly uncertain as the UK struggles to fund its fast-growing elderly population.

So I have a plan to build long-term wealth. It’s a strategy that, for investors with a £20,000 lump sum today, could potentially provide a monthly passive income above £3,000.

Ta-ta, taxman

The first step I’ve taken is to invest in a tax-efficient product like a Stocks and Shares ISA. This way, I’ve managed to keep any capital gains and dividend interest I receive out of the hands of the taxman.

Over decades of investing, this can add up to tens of thousands of pounds, perhaps more.

Asset manager Netwealth recently told the Financial Times that an additional rate taxpayer investing £100,000 in a Stocks and Shares ISA would, based on an average annual return of 5.9% over 10 years, save a whopping £44,000 in taxes.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

A big passive income

The next thing I’ve done is build a diversified portfolio of shares, funds and trusts with my ISA. I own around 10-15 companies that span a multitude of sectors and regions. I’ve also sought out a combination of value, dividend, and growth stocks.

By spreading my investment like this, I’m boosting my chances of achieving steady, long-term portfolio growth while balancing potential risks.

With this strategy, I believe an average annual return of 8.5% is a realistic and achievable goal. This figure sits at the midpoint between the FTSE 100‘s historical long-term average return of around 7%, and the S&P 500‘s higher average return of approximately 10%.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profits. But investors who can achieve that 8.5% return would — with a £20k investment, and an additional £300 top-up each month — have a Stocks and Shares ISA worth £749,061 after 30 years.

They could then enjoy a healthy monthly income of £3,121 a month by switching this into 5%-yielding dividend stocks. This is the next stage of my own investing plan.

A top trust

A simple and cost-effective way to hit this goal could be by considering an investment in a trust. Alliance Witan (LSE:ALW) — which is about to be promoted to the FTSE 100 from the FTSE 250 — is one such pooled investment I’m thinking about today.

This is one of the UK’s largest investment trusts following the recent merger of Alliance Trust and Witan Investment Trust. It has total assets of around £5.5bn, and holds shares in more than 230 companies.

These shares are spread far and wide, by industry as well as region, as shown below. This helps investors to manage risk, as well as obtain exposure to a wide variety of investment opportunities.

Portfolio by region
Source: Alliance Witan
Portfolio by sector
Source: Alliance Witan

On the downside, the trust has significant exposure to cyclical sectors like technology, industrials and financials. This can result in disappointing performance during economic downturns.

But over the long term, I’m optimistic it can continue delivering a healthy return. It’s why it’s near the top of my ISA shopping list today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Diploma share price looks like it’s hit a ceiling. What can we expect in 2025 and beyond?

| Mark Hartley

After the weak results last month, analysts are no longer optimistic about Diploma's share price. Our writer considers its future.

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m backing these 2 UK shares to soar again next year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is excited by the market-beating performance of these two UK shares in 2024. Now he hopes they can…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Down 92.5%, is NIO stock the multi-bagger we’ve all been dreaming of?

| Dr. James Fox

Could NIO stock surge 100% over the next 12 months and become another multibagger? Dr James Fox takes a close…

Read more »

Investing Articles

An 8.6% yield, but down 19%! Is it time for me to start earning passive income by buying shares in this FTSE 250 REIT?

| Stephen Wright

Is a reliable 8.6% yield enough to make this FTSE 250 real estate investment trust one of the best dividend…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set for a blockbuster comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was happy to see the Diageo share price rise yesterday. It feels like the first time in ages.…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Should I buy Helium One, possibly the FTSE’s ‘most popular’ share?

| James Beard

After doing some number crunching, our writer’s identified what he believes to be one of the FTSE’s most favoured stocks.…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

Here are the FTSE 100’s best performers over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since 2019, some FTSE 100 shares have risen spectacularly. Here’s a look at the best performers in the index over…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I could have bought BAE Systems shares for my SIPP but I invested in this defence ETF instead

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon just put some capital to work within his SIPP, buying an ETF that provides broad exposure to the…

Read more »