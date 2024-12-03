Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy FTSE 250 stock Pets at Home?

Should I follow Hargreaves Lansdown investors and buy FTSE 250 stock Pets at Home?

UK investors have been piling into this cheap FTSE 250 share over the last week. Edward Sheldon is wondering if he should follow the crowd.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Last Wednesday (27 November), FTSE 250 stock Pets at Home (LSE: PETS) fell a whopping 17%. This led to a lot of buying from investors, with the stock appearing in Hargreaves Lansdown‘s list of most purchased shares for the week.

Should I follow the crowd and buy the petcare stock for my own portfolio? Let’s discuss.

What caused the crash?

The share price crash last week can be attributed to a rather disappointing set of half-year results.

For H1 (the 28 weeks ended 10 October), group revenue increased just 1.9% to £789.1m. Meanwhile, revenue from its retail division (which accounts for the bulk of total revenue) only grew 0.1% to £696.3m.

Looking ahead, the company said that it was expecting the pet retail market to remain “unusually subdued” for the rest of the financial year. As a result, it only expects “modest” year-on-year growth in underlying profit before tax for FY25.

It’s worth noting that the H1 results weren’t terrible. One highlight was 18.6% revenue growth from the company’s vet division. Another was a 43% jump in free cash flow. Zooming in on earnings per share, they increased 13.5% to 8.4p.

Overall though, investors were unimpressed.

The bull case

Looking at the stock today, I can definitely see reasons to be bullish.

For starters, the valuation is now quite low. For the financial year ending 30 March 2026, the EPS forecast is 22.8p, so we have a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 10.3 at present.

One person who clearly sees value at that earnings multiple is CEO Lyssa McGowan. On 28 November, she snapped up £100k worth of shares at a price of £2.36 per share.

Secondly, the dividend yield now looks tasty. With analysts expecting a payout of 14p per share next financial year, the yield has risen to around 6%.

Additionally, the company is seeing good growth from its vet division as well as its app. And management expects conditions in the UK pet care market to pick up in the medium term.

The bear case

However, there are also a few issues that concern me.

One is rising costs. Next financial year, the company expects costs to rise by about £18m due to increased National Living Wages and National Insurance contributions and this is likely to hit profits.

Another is competition. These days, I tend to buy my dog food from Amazon. I’ve found that it has a better selection than Pets at Home (and better prices).

A third factor to consider is that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into how vet services are bought and sold amid concerns that pet owners may not be getting a good deal. This adds some uncertainty.

Finally, it’s worth highlighting the long-term share price chart. Over the last 10 years, this stock has hardly gone anywhere.

That’s a little worrying, especially when we consider that the global petcare market has exploded over the last decade. To me, it suggests that the company has some flaws.

Should I buy?

Weighing everything up, I’m going to pass on Pets at Home shares for now.

There’s certainly a chance that they could turn out to be a decent investment, however for me, the company does not have enough of a competitive advantage.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Pets At Home Group Plc. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Why this falling FTSE 100 stock could be entering my Buy zone

| Ken Hall

This writer takes a look at a beaten down FTSE 100 stock that has been sliding lower. Has it reached…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

The M&G dividend yield’s almost 10% — and the share’s looking cheap!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains why he’s optimistic that the 9.8% M&G dividend yield is as attractive as it looks, especially given…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

After plunging 55%, does this stock’s eye-watering 10% yield offer a lucrative second income?

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley is enticed by the potential second income offered by this FTSE 250 dividend stock. But is the falling…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Here’s how investors can consider saving and investing £5 a day to make £2,575 a month in passive income!

| Simon Watkins

Contrary to popular belief, very big passive income in the form of share dividends can be generated despite having nothing…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

£10,000 to invest? These 2 cheap dividend shares could deliver a £780 passive income for me

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to supercharge a passive income in 2025? Here are two top dividend shares I'm considering for my…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for 2 passive income stocks to consider this December

| Mark Hartley

These passive income stocks offer some of the highest dividends on the FTSE at almost double the market average! Is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of 9.2%-yielding Legal & General shares could make me £599 a month in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

Legal and General shares remain a top passive income stock in my core portfolio holdings, with a 9.2% yield and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A 7% dividend yield but down 16%! Is this mining giant a no-brainer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 100 mining titan has taken quite a tumble, but the dividend yield's now high, and long-term tailwinds might…

Read more »