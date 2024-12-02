Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Lloyds shares in 2023 would be worth this much now

£5,000 invested in Lloyds shares in 2023 would be worth this much now

Lloyds shares and other banking stocks have thrived in 2024, but has it been a good investment for shareholders who invested back in early 2023?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Lloyds (LSE:LLOY) shares are some of the most popular on the entire London Stock Exchange. And in recent months, they’ve proven to be strong performers. In fact, the entire banking sector seems to be on fire right now. Falling interest rates put pressure on lending margins, but they also help boost the financial markets that Lloyds and others have been successfully capitalising on.

So, if someone invested £5,000 in early 2023, how much money could they have made with one of Britain’s largest banks? And should I buy it today?

Reaching multi-year highs

The rebound in Lloyds shares throughout 2024 has helped the bank recover some of the ground it lost courtesy of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the stock price even topped the 60p threshold for the first time since 2019.

It wasn’t a perfectly smooth journey though. New shareholders in early 2023 had to endure a few months of downward momentum before conditions and sentiment improved. Nevertheless, even with this initially weak performance, the shares are still around 10% higher today versus January 2023. And when including the extra gains delivered through dividends, shareholders have reaped a total return closer to 23%.

That means a £5,000 investment in Lloyds shares back in January 2023 is now worth around £6,150. And compared to the 14% gain achieved by the FTSE 100 over the same period, shareholders are currently beating the UK stock market. As economic conditions improve, Lloyds may continue reaping higher returns from its investment division, driving up the share price even higher in 2025 and beyond.

So, is this a terrific stock for me to buy now? Maybe. But there’s a big elephant in the room that needs addressing.

A £3.9bn incoming penalty?

Despite strong performance from Lloyds shares, the returns pale in comparison to other banks over the same period, such as Natwest (+46%) and Barclays (+65%). There are a few factors at play here. However, the most significant concern is the ongoing FCA investigation into undisclosed commissions for motor financing loans issued prior to 28 January 2021.

No verdict has so far been forthcoming. But Lloyds is fairly exposed. After all, it’s one of the largest motor financing issuers in the UK, with around £15bn in loans currently on its books.

Management has already put aside £450m to cover any potential regulatory penalties. However, some analysts think the cost could be considerably greater. For example, RBC Capital has estimated that in the worst-case scenario, Lloyds may have to cough up anywhere between £2.5bn and £3.9bn.

With the expectation of disaster already being baked in, it’s not surprising that Lloyds shares have underperformed versus its peers. And this threat is why I’m personally not tempted to start adding any of the shares to my portfolio. However, should the penalty be far smaller than expected, the stock could rally as confidence returns. I may look at it again at that point.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Mistakes to avoid when investing in the FTSE 100!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 offers great near-term valuations and dividend yields, but Dr James Fox believes investors should be wary when…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why the Scottish Mortgage share price jumped 9.2% in November

| Ben McPoland

The Scottish Mortgage share price has been outperforming indexes over recent weeks. Ben McPoland digs into some reasons why.

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Why the IAG share price rocketed 24% in November

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the IAG share price did so well last month, citing three factors at work that helped…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

I think Tesla stock’s overpriced. So why not short it?

| Stephen Wright

Our author thinks Tesla stock has got ahead of itself since the US election. So why not put his money…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here are the dividend forecasts for 2 passive income stocks to consider this December

| Mark Hartley

These passive income stocks offer some of the highest dividends on the FTSE at almost double the market average! Is…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

£5,000 of 9.2%-yielding Legal & General shares could make me £599 a month in passive income over time!

| Simon Watkins

Legal and General shares remain a top passive income stock in my core portfolio holdings, with a 9.2% yield and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a 10.4% yield, P/E ratio of 9.9, and a P/B of 0.37, is this FTSE 100 stock a no-brainer buy for me?

| James Beard

Using a range of popular valuation measures, this FTSE 100 stock appears to offer tremendous value for money. So is…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Down nearly 18% from its 52-week high, is the Lloyds share price now a screaming buy for me?

| James Beard

In recent weeks, the Lloyds share price has under-performed the wider market. Could this be the buying opportunity that I’m…

Read more »