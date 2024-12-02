Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 mega-cheap small-cap stocks to consider in December!

3 mega-cheap small-cap stocks to consider in December!

These small-cap stocks are on sale right now. Royston Wild thinks they merit serious attention, even from investors chasing passive income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for the best small-cap stocks to buy before the end of 2024? Here are three top shares I think are worth a close look, and especially at today’s prices.

Renold

Renold (LSE:RNO) manufactures chains, gears and couplings for a variety of industries. They carry ore out of mines, make conveyor belts move, and drive the wheels on subway trains, among other things.

Today, the firm’s shares look cheap, trading on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.7 times. This in part reflects uncertainty in key sectors such as manufacturing, construction and mining.

Yet Renold’s ongoing resilience suggests this low valuation may be unjustified. Revenues at constant currencies rose 0.6% in the six months to September, while order intake rose 11.5% year on year.

This is impressive, as is the firm’s ongoing work to boost margins. Efficiency measures helped push adjusted operating profit 4% higher in the first half.

Renold does have £42.2m of net debt that investors should bear in mind. Still, the company’s recent decision to reinstate dividends is a good sign that this is manageable.

Character Group

Character Group‘s (LSE:CCT) a rare commodity in the realm of small-cap stocks. This is because most smaller growth shares reinvest any spare cash they have as they chase future profits.

However, Character has a decent history of returning money to its shareholders with dividends. It’s a record City analysts expect to continue, so the forward dividend yield here’s an impressive 6.8%.

The business manufactures a wide range of toys and games. So unfortunately this leaves it at the mercy of interest rate movements in the coming year and their impact on consumer spending. Latest financials showed sales fall fractionally in the six months to February, to £54.6m, as consumer spending remained under pressure.

But with inflation moderating and the Bank of England signalling more rate cuts, revenues could rebound. And this could reinvigorate its share price following recent pressure.

A modest forward P/E ratio of 9.8 times leaves scope for a price rebound too.

Ramsdens Holdings

Pawnbroker Ramsdens Holdings (LSE:RFX) is another low-cost, dividend-paying small-cap share I believe’s worth considering today.

It trades on a forward P/E ratio of 9.3 times. Meanwhile, its corresponding dividend yield’s 4.8%.

To put that — along with Character Group’s yield — into context, the average dividend yield for FTSE 100 shares is way back at 3.6%.

Pawnbroking companies are thriving in this tough economic climate. Ramsdens, for instance, is expected to have generated record profits in the last financial year (to September). With the cost-of-living crisis persisting, City brokers expect new all-time highs to be reached this year too, as people rush to raise cash.

Ramsdens’ bottom line should also benefit from ongoing estate expansion. Today, it operates 169 stores, up from 161 a year ago.

Earnings will suffer if gold prices continue their recent descent. But on balance, I think this small-cap star looks in great shape.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in Lloyds shares in 2023 would be worth this much now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares and other banking stocks have thrived in 2024, but has it been a good investment for shareholders who…

Read more »

Burst your bubble thumbtack and balloon background
Investing Articles

Why are investors blowing a raspberry at this FTSE 250 stock?

| James Beard

After a successful IPO, the share price of this FTSE 250 stock's fallen. Our writer looks at the reasons and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here are my favourite growth shares to buy today

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights two long-term UK growth stocks he’s recently bought ahead of 2025 from his 'best shares to buy…

Read more »

Investing Articles

A 7% dividend yield but down 16%! Is this mining giant a no-brainer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This FTSE 100 mining titan has taken quite a tumble, but the dividend yield's now high, and long-term tailwinds might…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

3 S&P 500 stocks that could surge under Donald Trump as US president

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These three S&P 500 companies are all set to benefit from Trump’s planned policies, so they might be set to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in a FTSE 250 index fund during Covid would be worth this now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian looks at the FTSE 250 index’s performance since the pandemic ravaged the world. Has an index fund been…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in the FTSE 100 at the start of 2024 would be worth this now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The FTSE 100's up by double-digits, but it’s Britain’s banks that are stealing the show. Here’s how much profit investors…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

2 high-yield dividend shares to consider for a BIG second income in 2025

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a market-beating second income next year? You might want to take a look at these…

Read more »