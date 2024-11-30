Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’m hunting fallen FTSE 100 shares to buy — and retire early!

I’m hunting fallen FTSE 100 shares to buy — and retire early!

Christopher Ruane explains why he is poring over FTSE 100 members hoping to find shares to buy that offer more in potential long-term value than they cost.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

To me, even the upper echelons of the UK stock market continue to offer pockets of what I see as deep value. So, I have been looking for once popular blue-chip shares to buy that have seen their valuations tumble.

I reckon that could help me build wealth and, perhaps, even retire early!

Hard times versus out of time

But let me be clear here. I am not looking just for any old FTSE 100 share that has seen its share price stumble.

After all, a share may fall for good reason, such as a decline in long-term demand for what it sells.

Just look at some of the original constituents of the FTSE 100 index 40 years ago. From Hawker Siddely to English China Clays, some names now belong in the business graveyard.

So, I am looking for blue-chip shares that have fallen out of fashion – but I think may still have their best days ahead of them.

One share to consider buying

One example of such a share I think investors should consider buying is B&M (LSE: BME).

Since the start of 2024, the FTSE 100 discount retailer has been heavily discounted itself. The share price has fallen 39% over that period, meaning it now stands 9% below where it was five years ago.

Why?

One clear explanation is weakening profitability. The company’s interim results released earlier this month spelled this out in detail.

Revenue grew 3.7% compared to the prior year.

But operating profit was down 14.6%. Pre-tax profit tumbled 23.8%. Post-tax free cash flow crashed 49.2%.       

Clearly, B&M management has its work cut out. The interim results announcement was chipper and I would have appreciated more candour on why recent performance has been so disappointing in some ways. I see further risks, including rising container shipping costs hurting B&M’s heavily import-focussed business.

Still, I think the company looks cheap to buy at its current share price. It has a proven formula and a unique position in the high street.

A weak economy could help push up customer demand. B&M’s European expansion continues apace, potentially offering lots of white space and also economies of scale.

Looking to the future

An example of a fallen FTSE 100 share I have bought this year is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The share sells for 21% less now than it did five years ago.

That reflects a number of concerns, including a planned reduction in the annual growth rate for dividends and falling earnings. Any severe economic downturn could be a further risk to earnings, if policyholders start to pull out funds.

Still, the FTSE 100 share continues to plan annual dividend increases – and already yields 9.3%. If I could compound my diversified portfolio at that level over the next couple of decades and keep making sizeable regular contributions, hopefully I could build a nest egg that lets me retire early even if only by a couple of years.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended B&M European Value. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

Up 22% in a year, here are 2 risks I now see for the Lloyds share price

| Christopher Ruane

On common valuation metrics, the Lloyds share price looks like a potential bargain. Christopher Ruane explains some risks that hold…

Read more »

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

5 Stocks and Shares ISA mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

By avoiding this handful of mistakes, our writer aims to improve the long-term wealth creation potential of his Stocks and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the Rolls-Royce share price hit £6 – or even £7?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explores some potential levers that could push the Rolls-Royce share price to £6, £7, or maybe even higher…

Read more »

View over Old Man Of Storr, Isle Of Skye, Scotland
Investing Articles

Up 332%, this iconic UK share has really surprised me!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considered adding this UK share to his portfolio in 2020 but didn't -- and has missed out on…

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start (or continue!) buying shares with £500

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane, if he had his time again, would start buying shares the way he does now. Here he explains…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ISA strategies to consider

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane weighs some pros and cons of three different investment strategies and explains how he manages his Stocks and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy more Ferrari shares for my SIPP?

| Ben McPoland

Ferrari stock has done very well in this investor's SIPP portfolio. But is it attractively priced to warrant investing more…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

My simple 3-step passive income plan for 2025

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland outlines a straightforward plan to sustainably increase his passive income from dividend stocks in the New Year.

Read more »