Home » Investing Articles » Can the FTSE 100 hit 10,000 in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

Can the FTSE 100 hit 10,000 in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

It’s guessing game time again, as we all get out our crystal balls and try to predict where the FTSE 100 will go in the year ahead.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s that time of year when the pundits are speculating on where the FTSE 100 might go next year. They’re all out with their guesswork machinery going into overdrive.

Year-end predictions should, of course, be taken with a great deal of scepticism. But who can ignore the temptation to see what they say?

To recap 2024, the FTSE 100 is up around 6.5% so far with a month to go. It’s still down from its 52-week peak of 8,474 points set in May, but it seems to be holding above 8,000 points.

It’s sobering to think the index looked like breaking through 8,000 any day now… back in late 2019.

Eyes forward

That 6.5% year-to-date gain is close to the average annual FTSE 100 returns of the past 20 years of 6.9%. Oh, but that’s total returns. So if we add 4% for dividends, which is about where the index yield would have been at the start of the year, we could have a very nice total of 10.5%.

Another 6.5% Footsie rise in the course of the next 13 months could put us at around 8,780 points by the end of December 2025.

UBS reckons the FTSE 100 could end 2025 as high as 9,900 points. And that’s easily within a bit of random fluctuation of the psychologically important 10,000 level. Then again, the global wealth manager sees a pessimistic possibility as low as 6,600.

Breaking 10,000?

The Economic Forecast Agency uses what it describes as “mathematical and statistical methods of prediction based on the existing historical data“, plus lots of other factors.

And it has a December 2025 target of around 9,500 points. But it thinks the index could, at least temporarily, exceed 10,000 in November or December.

What do I think? I don’t have any fancy computer models to drive my thoughts. So never mind forecasting, how do I plan to make the most of any 2025 market gains?

Buy the best

I think a well-chosen investment trust could give me the best chance of beating the index. And my biggest purchase in 2025 is likely to be more of my favourite, City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY).

It’s lagged the FTSE 100 this year, but with a better dividend yield at 4.8%. According to AJ Bell‘s latest survey, there’s a consensus of 4% for the FTSE 100 overall in 2025, which supports my hopes.

Finance makes up 30% of its portfolio. Consumer staples come in at 21%, and 12% is in industrials. With 9% in energy, and 8% in healthcare, I think that’s well diversified. And it’s largely representative of the main drivers of the FTSE 100.

Beating the FTSE

It’s still riskier than buying an index tracker. And if its unroken run of 58 years of dividend rises should falter, I could see a share price hit — worse than the past few years of going nowhere.

But if the FTSE 100 does get close to 10,000 points, I reckon I must have a good chance of doing well.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in City Of London Investment Trust Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

