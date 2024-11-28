Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 95%, is this FTSE winner the best high-yield star for me to buy now?

Up 95%, is this FTSE winner the best high-yield star for me to buy now?

Do we have to choose between share price growth and high-yield dividends? In this case, over the past year, it looks like the answer is no.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Do we consider a 4.8% dividend to be a high yield these days? If it rises to 6% by 2026, as the forecasts suggest, I do.

That’s even with a share price that’s risen 95% in the past 12 months.

I’m talking about NatWest Group (LSE: NWG) here, one of this year’s top FTSE 100 performers. The banks have done well overall, but NatWest is neck and neck with Barclays at the head of the pack.

Dividend outlook

But on dividend forecasts, NatWest is well ahead of Barclays’ 3.3%, which would reach only 3.8% on the 2026 timescale.

City analysts are still bullish on the NatWest share price too. They have an average target on it of 441p, up another 11%.

But before I get too carried away, might this upbeat vision be just a bit too rosy? It might, and I see one key risk for NatWest (and the other high street banks).

NatWest posted strong Q3 results in October, with total income (excluding a few one-offs) up 5.1% to £3,772m. It was fuelled in part by a healthy net interest margin (NIM) of 2.18%, up 8 basis points.

Bank of England

But that’s in a time when Bank of England rates are still high. And when those fall, we’ll see pressure on the banks’ NIM figures.

Still, NatWest seems to be generating plenty of cash to hand back to shareholders. At the interim stage, it lifted the first-half dividend by 9% over last year’s.

Full-year forecasts suggests an 11% rise, so it looks like we’re on track.

With NatWest’s aim to “pay ordinary dividends of around 40% of attributable profit and maintain capacity to participate in directed buybacks from the UK government,” I think the dividend future looks promising.

Government stake

That bit about the government is another thing to be wary of. We used to know NatWest as Royal Bank of Scotland, the one that only survived thanks to a massive state bailout. And the government stake is still a bit of a drag. But it’s almost halved this year, and I hope it will keep on reducing.

I haven’t mentioned my favourite first-look valuation measure yet, the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). It’s a relatively crude indicator. But historically, I think it works well for the banking sector.

Other things being equal, lower is better, and the FTSE 100 has posted a long-term average of around 15. NatWest forecasts put it at 8.2 this year, dropping to just 7 by 2026.

Oh, and I see a trailing P/E for last year of just 4.6. Wow, was that a massive Buy signal that I missed, or what?

On the list

Heading into the New Year, I want to top up my bank sector holdings. My long-term favourite, Lloyds Banking Group, hasn’t done so well this year. But it’s the UK’s biggest mortgage lender and is exposed to significant interest rate risk.

Maybe NatWest is the best option for me now. Unless the share price climbs too much further before I’m ready to buy, it might be the next one for me.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Will Trump’s tariffs squeeze this FTSE 100 giant’s profits?

| Ben McPoland

Our writer looks at how the latest news around US tariffs might impact FTSE 100 company Diageo. Should he be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Up 140% and rocketing out of the FTSE 250! Is it too late for me to buy this red-hot stock?

| Harvey Jones

Miniature war games hero Games Workshop has outgrown the FTSE 250 and is hammering at the door of the UK's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If I invest £10,000 in Taylor Wimpey shares, how much passive income will I receive?

| John Fieldsend

Taylor Wimpey shares have fallen and are now paying a huge dividend. How much might I receive by investing a…

Read more »

Index Funds text carved in stone background
Investing Articles

Why I choose to invest in individual stocks rather than an index fund

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the differences between stock picking and investing in index funds and why he feels there’s more to…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Sage Group shares through to 2026!

| Royston Wild

The dividend on Sage shares has risen for 12 straight years. Can the FTSE 100 company keep its proud record…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Will 2025 be make or break for this FTSE 250 stock hitting the headlines?

| Alan Oscroft

One of the FTSE 250's worst performers in 2024 has just issued another profit warning, but could 2025 mark the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£3,000 invested in Greggs shares three months ago is worth this much now

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was on the verge of buying Greggs shares in August but decided they looked a little pricey. So…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising a stunning 97% is this FTSE star still my best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

This time last year Harvey Jones declared FTSE 100 data analytics firm RELX to be the best share to buy.…

Read more »