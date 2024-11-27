Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £20,000 in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

If I’d invested £20,000 in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024, here’s what I’d have now

The FTSE 250 has been in growth mode this year. Our writer weighs some pros and cons of investing in shares of smaller and medium-sized companies.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:
Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

So far, 2024 has been a good year for the flagship FTSE 100 index. It hit a new high earlier this year and, although it is no longer at that level, is still 7% higher than where it was at the beginning of January. That represents more than half the five-year gain of 13% in the index. What about the smaller FTSE 250?

It too, has gained so far in 2024. Indeed, it us up by 6%.

Over five years, though, the index of small and medium-sized companies has actually fallen, albeit by a modest 1%. Still, a fall is a fall – and certainly not what I look for as long-term investor.

Price gain and dividend streams

This year’s performance means that, if I had put £20,000 into the FTSE 250 at the start of the year (for example, by investing in an index tracker fund), my investment should now be worth around £21,117.

On top of that, the current yield of the index is about 3.4%. If I had bought at the start of the year, the lower price means that I would now be earning a slightly higher yield of around 3.6% per year. I would now be sitting on close to 11 months’ worth of dividends, depending on the ex-dividend and payment schedule of the shares I bought.

Over a 12-month period, that yield on a £20k investment ought to be around £720.

That equates to almost £14 per week on average of passive income, an amount I could seek to raise by compounding the dividends.

What’s been holding the FTSE 250 back?

Over one year, the performance here has been decent but not outstanding. Over five years, I think it has been disappointing.

One reason people invest in a smaller index is that it contains companies that are up and coming. They might have more growth potential than the large, established beasts of the FTSE 100.

I think there can be some truth in that. But when the economy goes through turbulent periods, as it has in the past five years, smaller firms can find it harder to adapt than massive blue-chip businesses with deep pockets.

Not all FTSE 250 firms are great growth stories, in my view, or at least not when the question is whether I want to invest in them.

Take Ocado (LSE: OCDO) as an example.

The share has crashed 55% so far this year. The resulting collapse in market capitalisation means that the former FTSE 100 member was relegated into the City’s second division in the summer.

Over five years, the share has lost three-quarters of its value.

It does have strong growth prospects, not only for its grocery business but also the services it provides worldwide enabling other retailers to fulfil online orders. Indeed, the retail business saw sales revenue grow 11% in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year, while technology solutions revenues surged 22%.

So, why has the Ocado share price slumped?

It remains consistently loss-making and heavily cash burning. As an investor, I don’t just like growth – I like profitable growth. For now, I see a risk Ocado will keep making big losses scaling its costly fulfilment centre network, so I will not be buying the share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Surprise! This monopoly stock has taken over my Stocks and Shares ISA (again)

| Ben McPoland

Our writer has a (nice) dilemma in his Stocks and Shares ISA portfolio after one incredible growth stock rocketed higher…

Read more »

Investing Articles

10.5% yield – but could the abrdn share price get even cheaper?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some things to like about the current abrdn share price. But will that be enough to overcome…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9,000 to invest? These 3 high-yield shares could deliver a £657 annual passive income

| Royston Wild

The high yields on these dividend shares sail sit well above the FTSE 100 average of 3.6%. Here's why I…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

I’ve got £2k and I’m on the hunt for cheap shares to buy in December

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones finally has some cash in his trading account and is hunting for cheap shares to buy next month.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 25% with a 4.32% yield and P/E of 8.6! Is this my best second income stock or worst?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought GSK shares hoping to bag a solid second income stream while nailing down steady share price growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how the Legal & General dividend yield could ultimately hit 15%!

| Christopher Ruane

The Legal & General dividend yield is already among the best of any FTSE 100 share. Christopher Ruane explores some…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is December a good time for me to buy UK shares?

| Ben McPoland

This writer is weighing up which shares to buy for his portfolio next month, and one household name from the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to dump my Lloyds shares and never look back?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was chuffed with his Lloyds shares but recent events have made him rethink his entire decision to go…

Read more »