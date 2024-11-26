Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » What will happen to the stock market in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

What will happen to the stock market in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

The UK stock market did well at the start of this year but has faltered towards the end. Our writer takes a look at the forecast for the coming year.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After reaching record highs in May this year, growth in the UK stock market has tapered off. The FTSE 100 almost fell back below 8,000 points earlier this month (November) after the October Budget and US election shook things up.

With several new policies affecting markets both at home and abroad, what’s in store for investors next year?

To answer that question, I sought the wisdom of experts from the UK and the US.

S&P 500 outlook

Donald Trump’s trade tariffs are expected to send interest rates soaring, which could hurt US stocks. As such, most analysts don’t expect strong growth next year.

David Kostin, the chief strategist for US equities at Goldman Sachs, thinks the S&P 500 could reach 6,500. That would be roughly a 9% gain from current levels — considerably less than the 26% growth achieved so far this year. Morgan Stanley expects similar growth.

Wells Fargo has raised the upper end of its target to 6,700 from 6,400. It believes tariffs will be phased in gradually, with most negative effects delayed until 2026. BMO’s chief investment strategist Brian Belski eyes similar growth, with a belief that earnings growth is understated.

FTSE 100 outlook

As in the US, UK analysts remain cautious with a dash of optimism. According to Jefferies, 66% of market respondents expect the FTSE 100 to end 2025 higher. That’s an improvement from only 50% last year.

The Economic Forecast Agency predicts the FTSE 100 will reach somewhere around 9900 points in December 2025, up 21% from today. UBS believes the FTSE 250 could take off in 2025, saying it offers “a unique blend of resilience and growth potential.”

A promising FTSE 250 stock

One stock I think has potential is ITV (LSE: ITV). The major British broadcaster and production company was in the news this week after it became a takeover target. The low share price has attracted bid interest from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.

The company reportedly wants to split ITV up, taking on the Studios arm for itself and selling off broadcasting. 

The share price jumped 9% on the news to 71p, recovering losses made earlier in November.

ITV has had a rough few years as it struggles to compete with digital streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. While its Studios division continues to enjoy success with shows like Rivals and Love Island, the broadcasting arm is struggling to turn a profit. Declining revenues threaten profits and put it at risk of falling further into debt. Earnings are forecast to decline next year before recovering in 2026.

But the falling price also equates to an undervaluation. It’s now trading at 72% below fair value using a discounted cash flow model, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.7. The threat of a buyout may just give it the boost it needs to recover, which could benefit shareholders if it rejects the offer.

The yield of 7.6% remains one of the stock’s most attractive prospects to me. It’s well-covered by earnings and is forecast to increase by 0.5% per year going forward.

I’m not sure what will happen but for now, I’m holding my shares in anticipation.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Mark Hartley has positions in ITV and Netflix. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

This FTSE 250 stock soared 9% yesterday! Is the party just beginning?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out a FTSE 250 stock that leapt based on some speculation yesterday, but questions whether to get…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k in savings? These 2 gems could make £832 in passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a couple of dividend shares with an average yield above 8% that could enhance a passive income…

Read more »

Growth Shares

This major UK bank just updated the forecast for the Rolls-Royce share price

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith talks through an analyst forecast for the Rolls-Royce share price and explains why he thinks further gains could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

This FTSE 100 share looks like a Black Friday bargain for me!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he recently took the opportunity to buy this ultra-cheap FTSE 100 share after its 39% year-to-date…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After plunging nearly 40%, I’m considering buying this bargain FTSE 100 stock

| Paul Summers

Paul Summers has been running the rule over one of the year's biggest FTSE 100 losers. Is a screamingly cheap…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: this month’s lower-risk, higher-yield Share Advisor recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I buy growth or value in my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Stephen Wright

Here’s why Stephen Wright's looking past the difference between growth stocks and value shares when finding investments for his ISA.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have…

Read more »