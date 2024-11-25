Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The FTSE 100’s trading near a 52-week high! I’m still looking to buy

The FTSE 100’s trading near a 52-week high! I’m still looking to buy

The FTSE 100’s slowly making its way towards record highs, but there are still dirt cheap buying opportunities to discover in unpopular sectors right now.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After delivering double-digit total returns over the last 12 months, the FTSE 100‘s been on quite an impressive run. And while the UK’s flagship large-cap index has pulled back slightly in recent weeks, it’s still trading towards the upper end of its 52-week range.

Stocks can’t go up forever. And seeing some pullback’s hardly a surprise. Nevertheless, even after its impressive run, there continues to be some terrific buying opportunities for investors to capitalise on right now. That’s why I’m still hunting for stocks to buy, even as the UK stock market reaches new record highs.

Finding bargain stocks

One of the best-performing UK sectors in 2024 so far has been banking. The rise of interest rates has helped restore the profit margins on business and personal loans. And even though rates have started to be cut by the Bank of England, the resurgence of positive sentiment in the financial markets enabled investing divisions to thrive.

With that in mind, it’s not a shock to see banks like Barclays skyrocketing almost 70% since the start of the year. It’s a similar story with NatWest Group, climbing even faster by almost 80% over the same period. And when venturing outside the FTSE 100, Metro Bank‘s putting everyone to shame with a near-130% gain!

With such explosive returns, these banks have become popular portfolio additions in 2024. However, while there continues to be promising long-term potential, I’m sceptical that these are the best buying opportunities right now. After all, the cheap shares are usually the companies that most investors aren’t paying attention to.

Therefore, I’m interested in one particular sector that seems to have fallen completely out of fashion this year – electronics.

Electronic rebound

As inflation climbed worldwide and the cost-of-living crises emerged, demand for consumer electronic devices such as TVs, smartphones, and even electric vehicles (EVs) took quite a tumble. And when paired with inventory overstocking by manufacturers, RS Group (LSE:RS1) saw its revenue and earnings take a heavy hit.

With growth evaporating, the distributor of manufacturing components, including electronics, saw its share price tumble almost 40% since 2022. Obviously, that’s frustrating to see, especially for shareholders. However, looking at some macroeconomic trends, this may soon be set to change.

The manufacturing PMI – the index that tracks global manufacturing demand – has been slowly shifting back toward a surplus. And as of the start of November, it’s sitting just under the threshold that signals a return to growth. In other words, the wind appears to be shifting for RS Group. And yet, so far, the market doesn’t appear to have noticed, creating a potential buying opportunity.

Of course, there’s no guarantee on the exact timing of when the electronics industry will make a full recovery, creating growth tailwinds for this business. And investors can’t ignore the threat of rival firms seeking to also capitalise on this hotly anticipated industry bounce back.

Nevertheless, given the firm’s track record, RS Group’s a business worthy of closer inspection, in my opinion. I’m researching it and think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Rs Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »

Investing Articles

My 3 favourite FTSE dividend stocks give me a mind-blowing 9.82% yield!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is surprised to learn that he owns the three highest-yielding dividend stocks on the FTSE 100. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Following strong 2024 results, this 6.1%-yielding FTSE 100 gem looks a bargain to me

| Simon Watkins

With good 2024 results delivered, and a buyback and dividend increase announced, this high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight looks very cheap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’m not surprised the IAG share price is surging, it’s the top-rated UK stock

| Dr. James Fox

The IAG share price is up 57% since the start of the year, but remains undervalued. This bull run could…

Read more »