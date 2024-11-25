The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have made from the bull run?

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Stocks on the US Nasdaq index make the headlines here in the UK too. We can’t have missed Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), with a market capitalisation of nearly $3.4trn (yes, trillion). It’s worth more than all the companies of the FTSE 100 combined.

And Tesla always seems to be getting a mention. The Tesla share price is up 31% since the US election. Tesla is still well below Nvidia’s rise in the past five years:

Flying tech stocks

On Friday (22 November) the Nasdaq closed at 19,003 points. On the same date in 2019, it ended at 8,520 points. That’s a gain of 123%.

My imagined £5,000 invested in a low-cost Nasdaq index tracker fund back then would be worth around £11,300 today. There’d be some small charges for the fund management. But the Nasdaq pays an average dividend of around 1.8%, so I’ll treat them as canceling out.

My key, and surprising, take on this is how small that gain is. I mean, this is the index that provides overnight multibaggers, isn’t it?

Index comparison

Over the same five years, the broader S&P 500 has risen by 92%, only just behind the Nasdaq. The dividend yield is similar, at around 1.2%.

Based on this, the S&P seems like a better index to track than the Nasdaq, even if just for lower risk. But that’s only looking back five years.

Winding the clock back a decade, the S&P 500 has gained 189%, but the Nasdaq is up a whopping 303%. So before I decided which to track, I’d carefully examine multiple timescales and think about my own investment horizon.

My £5,000 invested in a Nasdaq tracker 10 years ago could be worth £21,500 now. And, the same amount invested when the tech index started in February 1971 could have grown to £948,600. Not that my pocket money reached five grand back then, mind.

Concentration

But that five-year return seems disappointing, but it reminds me of one main lesson. The Nasdaq’s gains are concentrated among just a few key stocks.

Right now, it’s mostly the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’. That’s Nvidia and Tesla, along with Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. They all have artifical intelligence (AI) in common.

CNBC runs its own Magnificent 7 index, and that’s up 320% just since it started in December 2022.

Nasdaq leader

To get back to Nvidia, what we see there is a five-year gain of 2,549%. And to get some idea of where that growth came from, the company posted total revenue back in 2020 of $10.9bn.

Then by the year to January 2024, total revenue had reached a whopping $60.9bn. Q3 revenue this year, reported on 20 November, reached $35.1bn. That’s in a single quarter alone. Still, as it looks like growth might slow a little, investors weren’t satisfied, and the price dipped a little.

As investors, we need to be aware that Nasdaq growth is often concentrated in a small number of stocks. The index can be very volatile too, and it’s not really for those who don’t want risk.

Still, if I’d put a shilling in it in 1971…