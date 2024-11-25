Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

If I’d invested £5,000 in a Nasdaq index fund 5 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

The Nasdaq index keeps hitting new all-time records in 2024, as US tech stocks fly. How much could I have made from the bull run?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Stocks on the US Nasdaq index make the headlines here in the UK too. We can’t have missed Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), with a market capitalisation of nearly $3.4trn (yes, trillion). It’s worth more than all the companies of the FTSE 100 combined.

And Tesla always seems to be getting a mention. The Tesla share price is up 31% since the US election. Tesla is still well below Nvidia’s rise in the past five years:

Flying tech stocks

On Friday (22 November) the Nasdaq closed at 19,003 points. On the same date in 2019, it ended at 8,520 points. That’s a gain of 123%.

My imagined £5,000 invested in a low-cost Nasdaq index tracker fund back then would be worth around £11,300 today. There’d be some small charges for the fund management. But the Nasdaq pays an average dividend of around 1.8%, so I’ll treat them as canceling out.

My key, and surprising, take on this is how small that gain is. I mean, this is the index that provides overnight multibaggers, isn’t it?

Index comparison

Over the same five years, the broader S&P 500 has risen by 92%, only just behind the Nasdaq. The dividend yield is similar, at around 1.2%.

Based on this, the S&P seems like a better index to track than the Nasdaq, even if just for lower risk. But that’s only looking back five years.

Winding the clock back a decade, the S&P 500 has gained 189%, but the Nasdaq is up a whopping 303%. So before I decided which to track, I’d carefully examine multiple timescales and think about my own investment horizon.

My £5,000 invested in a Nasdaq tracker 10 years ago could be worth £21,500 now. And, the same amount invested when the tech index started in February 1971 could have grown to £948,600. Not that my pocket money reached five grand back then, mind.

Concentration

But that five-year return seems disappointing, but it reminds me of one main lesson. The Nasdaq’s gains are concentrated among just a few key stocks.

Right now, it’s mostly the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’. That’s Nvidia and Tesla, along with Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms. They all have artifical intelligence (AI) in common.

CNBC runs its own Magnificent 7 index, and that’s up 320% just since it started in December 2022.

Nasdaq leader

To get back to Nvidia, what we see there is a five-year gain of 2,549%. And to get some idea of where that growth came from, the company posted total revenue back in 2020 of $10.9bn.

Then by the year to January 2024, total revenue had reached a whopping $60.9bn. Q3 revenue this year, reported on 20 November, reached $35.1bn. That’s in a single quarter alone. Still, as it looks like growth might slow a little, investors weren’t satisfied, and the price dipped a little.

As investors, we need to be aware that Nasdaq growth is often concentrated in a small number of stocks. The index can be very volatile too, and it’s not really for those who don’t want risk.

Still, if I’d put a shilling in it in 1971…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A senior group of friends enjoying rowing on the River Derwent
Investing Articles

£500 to invest a month? Consider aiming to turn that into a £20,000 passive income like this!

| Royston Wild

With a regular monthly investment, it's possible to build a large and steady passive income for retirement. Royston Wild explains.

Read more »

Senior Couple Walking With Pet Bulldog In Countryside
Investing Articles

As retirement needs soar 60%, here’s how I’m building wealth with UK shares

| Royston Wild

A regular investment in UK shares and funds could help Brits create a large and lasting pension. Our writer Royston…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy Games Workshop shares before they reach the FTSE 100!

| John Fieldsend

Games Workshop shares look likely to join the FTSE 100 soon. Here’s why I think investors should consider buying the…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

Could me buying this stock with a $2.5bn market-cap be like investing in Tesla in 2010?

| Ben McPoland

Archer Aviation (NASDAQ:ACHR) stock's nearly doubled so far in November. Could this start-up be another Tesla in the making?

Read more »

Investing Articles

5,000 shares of this UK dividend stock could net me £1,700 a month in passive income

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer calculates the passive income he could earn from holding a significant number of shares in this powerful dividend-paying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

9.3%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 dividend giants to consider buying

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer examines a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares and explains some of the opportunities and risks he sees…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Kingfisher share price drops on Budget fallout, should I buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Kingfisher share price was on a strong 2024 run until the DIY group warned us of the possible effects…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 passive income shares to consider for December 2024 onwards?

| Kevin Godbold

These are popular UK shares investors often buy for passive income from dividends, but are they actually good investments now?

Read more »