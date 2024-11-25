Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 of my favourite UK growth shares this December!

2 of my favourite UK growth shares this December!

These FTSE 250 growth shares offer excellent value right now. Here’s why I’ll buy them for my portfolio if the opportunity arises.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Affectionate Asian senior mother and daughter using smartphone together at home, smiling joyfully

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Looking for great growth shares to buy during the festive period? Here are two I’ll consider adding to my stocking when I next have spare cash to invest.

ITV

Media giant ITV‘s (LSE:ITV) had its share of troubles in recent years. Like all commercial broadcasters, earnings have suffered as the weak economic environment has sapped advertising revenues.

But this isn’t all. Actor and writer strikes in the US in 2023 have damaged trading at its ITV Studios production arm. This continues to have an effect: revenues here are down 20% in the year to date, November’s trading update showed.

Still, ITV is one of my favourite growth shares right now. It’s thanks largely to the excellent value the business offers following this month’s sharp price fall.

Forecasted earnings growth of 12% for 2024 leaves it trading on a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 7.2 times. Meanwhile, its price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio sits well below the value watermark of one, at 0.6.

City analysts expect earnings to rise an additional 5% and 9% in 2025 and 2026. These are supported by expectations of a steady recovery in the ad market.

Streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon pose a large risk to traditional broadcasters like this. However, ITV’s strong progress here helps temper any fears I have. Streaming hours at its ITVX platform rose 14% between January and September.

Besides, I think ITV’s rock-bottom valuation more than factors in this long-term threat.

Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia‘s (LSE:BGEO) shares are, in contrast to ITV, rising strongly at the moment. Yet today it also looks dirt-cheap based on predicted earnings growth.

City analysts think the bank’s bottom line will soar 25% this year. So it trades on a corresponding P/E ratio of 4.4 times. It also deals on a corresponding PEG reading of 0.2 times.

Bank of Georgia shares have been up and down like a yo-yo in 2024. They’ve fallen due to fears over the country’s political direction, and what this could mean for its economy. But they’ve recovered sharply in November as signs of political and economic upheaval have receded.

The two choices Georgia has — to align itself more closely to Russia or the European Union — will have massive long-term implications for its economy and its banking industry. If the market doesn’t like what it sees, shares in Bank of Georgia could slump again.

But at current prices, I believe the FTSE 250 firm is worth a close look. Its P/E ratio is one of the lowest for any bank on the London Stock Exchange.

Furthermore, its dividend yield for 2024 is 5.1%, provided an added sweetener for value lovers like me. For the record, the yield on ITV shares is also very impressive, at 8%.

Forecasters expect Bank of Georgia’s earnings to rise another 13% in both 2025 and 2026. With the country’s banking sector still booming, I think it could be a great buy for me this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black woman using a mobile phone in a transport facility
Investing For Beginners

Down 34% in a month, is this FTSE 100 stock going to be demoted?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith flags a FTSE 100 company with a recent poor performance he believes could see it soon drop out…

Read more »

British union jack flag and Parliament house at city of Westminster in the background
Investing Articles

Is the Diageo share price set to make a stellar comeback in 2025?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones thought the Diageo share price looked good value when he bought it after last year's profit warning, but…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

It’s down 50%. Would it be madness for me to buy this value stock?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes down a household value stock in the FTSE 250 that he thinks can rally in the long…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Up 70% and 80%! I’m thrilled I bought these two red-hot UK stocks exactly 1 year ago

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought two UK stocks at the end of November last year, and both have smashed the market in…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Consider filling an empty Stocks and Shares ISA like this to hit five figures of second income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines how he could use stocks with both income and growth prospects to grow a Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These FTSE 100 shares could soar over the next year

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 100 shares show strong potential as rate cuts loom. History shows stocks could gain more than 70% in the…

Read more »

Young Black woman using a debit card at an ATM to withdraw money
Investing Articles

“If I’d put £5,000 into Santander shares just 2 years ago, here’s what I’d have now”

| Ben McPoland

Our writer considers whether he thinks Santander shares still look good value after a strong period for the global Spanish…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Could this FTSE 250 stock be the next Rolls-Royce?

| James Beard

With an ongoing probe into the motor finance industry, the share price of this member of the FTSE 250 has…

Read more »