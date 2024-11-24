Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Down 17% in a month and yielding 7.39%! Is this FTSE 100 share a screaming buy for me?

Down 17% in a month and yielding 7.39%! Is this FTSE 100 share a screaming buy for me?

When Harvey Jones bought Taylor Wimpey last year he thought this FTSE 100 share was a brilliant long-term buy-and-hold. Has the recent dip changed his mind?

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Even a solid FTSE 100 share with a strong balance sheet, modest valuation, generous yield and solid profit outlook can take a beating, as housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) is showing us at the moment.

The Taylor Wimpey share price has slumped 17.73% over the last month. I hold the stock and I’m hurting. Over 12 months, it’s up just 2.77%.

I bought Taylor Wimpey shares on three occasions last year, and for a while they were bombing along. I was up more than 40% and was getting a 7% yield on top. Then everything went wrong.

Why are the shares crashing?

I went big on Taylor Wimpey because I was impressed by the way its balance sheet and share price remained relatively solid throughout the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis.

While revenues inevitably dropped in 2020, they quickly snapped back. They dropped again in 2023 but investors hung on in the hope that at some point inflation and interest rates would follow, making mortgages a lot cheaper.

On 7 November, the board backed its full-year 2024 outlook as demand and affordability improved. It expected to hit the upper end of its target of building 9,500 to 10,000 new homes, with operating profit in line with current market expectations of £416m.

That was down from £473.8m in 2023 amid fewer completions but the order book grew from £1.9bn to £2.2bn, excluding joint ventures.

Yet the Budget on 30 October hurt. Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ decision to load £25bn worth of extra national insurance contributions onto employers will squeeze Taylor Wimpey’s margins. They’re forecast to fall from 13.3% to 12% next year. A shortage of skilled labourers may also drive up wages.

Plus the Bank of England forecasts the Budget will drive inflation back up to 3% in 2025, and mortgage lenders are hiking rates.

I’ll hold for divided income and hope for growth

US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies are also expected to be inflationary, adding to interest rate concerns. Higher inflation will also push up Taylor Wimpey’s input costs.

In another development, Labour’s plans to build 1.5m homes in five years are looking a bit hopeful. Ironically that may support Taylor Wimpey, by limiting property supply at a time of sky-high demand.

The shares look reasonable value to me, trading at 12.8 times earnings. This remains a terrific dividend income stock. The 2024 yield is 7.34% and analysts expect this to hit 7.56% in 2025. Its track record is reasonably solid, as this chart shows.


Chart by TradingView

The 16 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have set a median target of 167.65p. If that comes true, it’s up 29.32% from today. Which would be brilliant.

Interestingly, there isn’t that wide a range of recommendations. An impressive 12 call Taylor Wimpey a Strong Buy, two a Buy and two say Hold. None suggests selling. I’m certainly not considering it myself. I’d label it a Strong Buy too.

If I didn’t already have a big stake, I’d take this opportunity to buy more with a long-term view. Britain needs houses, and I think I need dividend growth stocks like Taylor Wimpey.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

10% dividend growth! 2 FTSE 100 stocks tipped to supercharge cash payouts

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks have strong records of dividend growth. And they're expected to keep on delivering, as Royston Wild…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m using a £20k ISA to target £11k+ in income 30 years from now

| Christopher Ruane

Is it realistic to put £20k in an ISA now and earn over half that amount every year in passive…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I could only keep 5 UK stocks from my portfolio I’d save these

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is running through his portfolio of top UK stocks to see which ones he couldn't bear to do…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

I’m aiming for a million buying unexciting shares!

| Christopher Ruane

By investing regularly in long-established, proven and even rather dull businesses, this writer plans to aim for a million. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 things to consider before you start investing

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his stock market experience to consider a few vital lessons he would use to start investing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will this lesser-known £28bn growth stock be joining the FTSE 100 soon?

| Mark David Hartley

As the powers that be plan a reorganisation of Footsie listing rules, this massive under-the-radar growth stock could find its…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Fools wouldn’t touch these 5 FTSE 350 flops with a bargepole – how come I own 3 of them?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones took a chance on three struggling FTSE 350 stocks in the hope that they'd stage a dramatic recovery.…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

How I’m trying to make a million from passive income

| Alan Oscroft

Invest as much as possible, regularly, and use the passive income to plough back into more shares. Here's how millionaires…

Read more »