Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Nvidia share price dips despite strong Q3 results. What can we expect now?

Nvidia share price dips despite strong Q3 results. What can we expect now?

Despite posting strong Q3 results after yesterday’s market close, the Nvidia share price slipped 2.5% in aftermarket trading. Mark Hartley takes a look.

Posted by
Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: NVIDIA

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Key Points

  • Revenue and EPS beat expectations, at $35.08bn and $0.78.
  • Revenue guidance for the fourth quarter is $37.5bn. 
  • The share price declined 2.5% in after-market trading.

Few events get markets more riled up than a Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings call, typically followed by wild share price swings. This is unsurprising, considering its $3.58trn market cap is larger than the entire FTSE 100. With the multi-billion dollar artificial intelligence (AI) industry hinged on the company’s computer chips, much lies in the balance.

The stock has already gained over 200% this year and the company doesn’t show any signs of slowing down its business growth. Yesterday’s (20 November) results were comparatively good, considering the price had plummeted 15% after its last earnings call. And that wasn’t a bad result either!

But with Nvidia delivering so much lately, analyst expectations are high. 

The results

At $0.78, earnings per share (EPS) beat analyst expectations of $0.74, while revenue reached $35.08bn, ahead of an expected $33.25bn.

For comparison, in Q3 2023, EPS was $0.40 and revenue $18.12bn.

Revenue guidance for Q4 also came in slightly above estimates at $37.5bn. Yet the stock declined by 2.5% in after-market trading.

Growth drivers

The big news for Nvidia this year has been the much-anticipated Blackwell AI chips. There were reports this week about the chips potentially overheating but Nvidia says these issues were resolved some time ago.

The new flagship graphics processing units (GPUs) are said to be twice as fast as their predecessors, ushering in the next age of hyper-fast AI data centre performance.

CEO Jensen Huang has already noted that “demand is insane“, with the chips already sold out for the next 12 months. This was compounded by a production issue that caused a delay in shipment until December. These supply issues have been a key concern for shareholders.

Core customers include US tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft and Meta. However, the first company to buy the chips was Japanese computing giant Softbank, which plans to build Japan’s largest supercomputer next year.

Trade tariff concerns

One potential risk is incoming US President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, which could increase the cost of importing critical components from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – Nvidia’s main supplier. This would add to the already present risk of political instability in the country. Supply of other critical components and materials could also be affected.

If rivals like AMD find a way to remain cheap in the face of the trade tariffs, Nvidia’s market share could be threatened. In addition, certain metrics indicate the stock may be ‘overbought’ and could be primed for a correction.

Looking ahead

After an exceptional two years in which the share price has increased almost 900%, forecasts now expect growth to taper off. EPS growth is forecast to surpass 130% this year but drop to 43% next year and only 16% in 2026.

The price increased 18% in the second half of this year, after 150% growth in H1. That means it’s now unlikely to beat the 238% growth it achieved in 2023.

However, the trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio has dropped too, along with the more subdued growth. This year, it has fluctuated in a range between 50 and 70 — far lower than much of last year spent above 100. 

Now with a forward P/E of around 40, there’s some potential for further growth. But after selling my shares earlier this year, it’s not enough to convince me to dive back in.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Mark Hartley has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

To build a passive income flow, I’d follow this Warren Buffett approach

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has set up passive income streams most people can only dream about. Our writer sees some practical lessons…

Read more »

Growth Shares

As the boohoo share price falls, could it become a penny stock in 2025?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the recent problems involving the boohoo share price and considers if things could get even…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Here are the worst-performing FTSE 100 shares over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These five FTSE 100 shares have been complete duds over the last half decade. But is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock has tripled this year! Can it keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia's latest sales update showed strong growth and the stock's been on a tear so far in 2024. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The JD Sports Fashion share price has just plunged another 16%! Buy or sell?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is reeling after another sharp drop in the JD Sports Fashion share price. Should he seize the chance…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This once-great FTSE 250 UK fashion retailer is down 47%, so is it time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

A formerly iconic UK fashion brand, this FTSE 250 firm has fallen out of favour. But it has a new…

Read more »

Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen
Investing Articles

An outstanding interim report sends the Halma share price surging 10%

| Stephen Wright

News of 13% revenue growth and a 17% increase in earnings per share has the Halma share price rising. And…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 2025 on the horizon, what’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Mark David Hartley

As 2024 rolls to an end, our writer considers the forecast for Rolls-Royce shares after the company reinstated dividends earlier…

Read more »