Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » An outstanding interim report sends the Halma share price surging 10%

An outstanding interim report sends the Halma share price surging 10%

News of 13% revenue growth and a 17% increase in earnings per share has the Halma share price rising. And Stephen Wright predicts more to come.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
Businesswoman analyses profitability of working company with digital virtual screen

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Halma (LSE:HLMA) share price is up 10% on Thursday (21 November) after the firm’s interim report. And it’s not hard to see why. 

The latest update was impressive, with strong growth in both revenues and profits. And that has investors feeling good about the stock overall.

Results

For the six months leading up to the end of September, Halma’s revenues came in at £1.07bn. That’s a 13% increase compared to the year before.

Of this, around 11% came from organic growth with the rest coming through acquisitions. The company completed four of these for a total of £85m, which it outlined in its September update.

The strongest performance was in the Environment segment, which accounts for 33% of total revenues. This grew 27%, while Safety managed 11% and Healthcare grew 1%.

Earnings per share were 36p, which was up 15%. On an adjusted basis – leaving out one-off costs and amortisation expenses – the figure was 43p, implying 17% growth.

Analysis

Halma’s revenues have grown at an average of 11% per year since 2015. And a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33 (or 28 on an adjusted basis) implies investors expect this to continue.

Halma Revenue Growth 2015-24


Created at TradingView

Given this, the company’s sales increasing by 13% is a very positive sign. The stock is priced for growth and I think at least some of this is going to have to come from the top line. 

For Halma, growth comes through a combination of buying other businesses and finding ways to increase their profits. And I think the indications here were encouraging as well.

While the company completed four new deals, 11% of revenue growth came from its existing businesses. Given the risks that come from acquisitions, this should cause shareholders to feel good.

Outlook

As one might expect, Halma’s management is optimistic about the next six months. Despite this, I think there are some important potential challenges to consider going forward. 

This is an unconventional view, but I see the prospect of falling interest rates as a risk for the firm. It’s generally thought lower rates help boost growth stocks, but I’m dubious in this case.

As I see it, lower borrowing costs are likely to increase competition for acquisitions and push up prices. And it’s obviously better for Halma to pay less, not more.

The Bank of England has indicated interest rates might stay higher after last month’s Budget. But I think they’re set to fall sooner or later and Halma will need to cope with the effects.  

Long-term returns

Halma has shown an admirable ability to maintain its discipline when it comes to making acquisitions. And I don’t expect this to change, even if interest rates fall.

Despite this, the latest report shows that revenue growth is still strong. Furthermore, I expect this to continue for some time into the future.

There are never any guarantees, but I think Halma is in a strong position for future growth. Investors might need to be patient, but I see this as a stock that’s well worth considering for the long term.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

To build a passive income flow, I’d follow this Warren Buffett approach

| Christopher Ruane

Warren Buffett has set up passive income streams most people can only dream about. Our writer sees some practical lessons…

Read more »

Growth Shares

As the boohoo share price falls, could it become a penny stock in 2025?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines some of the recent problems involving the boohoo share price and considers if things could get even…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Here are the worst-performing FTSE 100 shares over the last 5 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These five FTSE 100 shares have been complete duds over the last half decade. But is there potential for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia stock has tripled this year! Can it keep rising?

| Christopher Ruane

Nvidia's latest sales update showed strong growth and the stock's been on a tear so far in 2024. So is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The JD Sports Fashion share price has just plunged another 16%! Buy or sell?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is reeling after another sharp drop in the JD Sports Fashion share price. Should he seize the chance…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This once-great FTSE 250 UK fashion retailer is down 47%, so is it time for me to buy?

| Simon Watkins

A formerly iconic UK fashion brand, this FTSE 250 firm has fallen out of favour. But it has a new…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Nvidia share price dips despite strong Q3 results. What can we expect now?

| Mark David Hartley

Despite posting strong Q3 results after yesterday's market close, the Nvidia share price slipped 2.5% in aftermarket trading. Mark Hartley…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With 2025 on the horizon, what’s the dividend forecast for Rolls-Royce shares?

| Mark David Hartley

As 2024 rolls to an end, our writer considers the forecast for Rolls-Royce shares after the company reinstated dividends earlier…

Read more »