Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for £200 a month in passive income

I’d buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for £200 a month in passive income

Insider buying and an 8.1% dividend yield suggest this FTSE 250 stock could be a good pick for passive income, says shareholder Roland Head.

Posted by
Roland Head
Roland is an experienced investment writer and analyst with a particular focus on dividend investing and value opportunities. He's been writing for the Motley Fool since 2012 and also contributes to other UK investor platforms, such as Stockopedia. Roland holds the CFA UK Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and has passed the CFA Level 1 exam. A keen private investor, he also runs an internet business.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One of my favourite investing tasks is keeping track of the passive income generated by my dividend share portfolio.

The company I’m writing about today features more often than usual in my records because it pays dividends quarterly. Most UK shares only pay out twice a year.

FTSE 250 member Renewables Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG) invests in wind and solar farms around the UK and in Europe.

I bought shares in Renewables Infrastructure earlier this year, tempted by the 8% dividend yield and reliable long-term record.

A renewable income?

TRIG, as it’s known, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2013. This makes it one of the oldest renewable energy investment trusts on the UK market. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but I’m encouraged by TRIG’s record of delivering on its targets over the last decade.

One particular attraction for me is that the dividend has never been cut. The payout has grown from 5.5p per share in 2014 to an expected level of 7.5p per share for 2024.

That’s equivalent to an annualised growth rate of 3.2% per year, roughly in line with inflation over the same period.

Reassuringly, TRIG’s latest update confirmed that the dividend should be covered by cash flow this year.

In addition, the trust has been using surplus cash to repay some of its debt. This should reduce the risk of a future dividend cut, in my view.

Why have TRIG shares been falling?

I’m positive about the investment case. But the shares have fallen by nearly 20% this year.

One reason for this is the continued impact of higher interest rates, which are not falling as quickly as expected.

Another problem is that electricity prices in the UK have also been falling. While a lot of TRIG’s revenue is based on fixed prices, some of it is exposed to market pricing.

Finally, energy production from some of TRIG’s wind farms has been disrupted by maintenance and repair delays this year.

I think these problems will gradually ease over time. But I can’t ignore the risk that they might also get worse.

As a result of this sell off, TRIG shares are currently trading at a 25% discount to their last-reported book value of 121.6p per share (30 Sept 2024).

I reckon that’s too cheap. I expect the share price to recover, over time.

I’m not alone, either. Minesh Shah is a managing director at the investment company overseeing TRIG’s investments. On Thursday 14 November, he spent £60,000 buying TRIG shares.

Buying for passive income

TRIG’s exact dividend target for 2024 is 7.47p per share.

To hit my target of £200 a month, I would need to buy 32,128 shares.

That would cost about £29,300, based on the 91p share price at the time of writing.

My position is a bit smaller than this at the moment. But if I have more spare cash, I may add to my holding over the coming months.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Roland Head has positions in Renewables Infrastructure Group. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£15,000 in cash? I’d pick growth stocks like these for life-changing passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains his recipe for success by focusing on high-potential…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

On the lookout for passive income stocks to buy, Stephen Wright is turning to one of Warren Buffett’s most famous…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

Are British stock market investors missing out on the tech revolution?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British stock market investors continue to pile into ‘old-economy’ stocks. Is this a mistake in today’s increasingly digital world?

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

My 2 best US growth stocks to buy in November

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’ve just bought two US growth companies on my best stocks to buy now list, and I think they’re still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how I’d invest that to target a passive income of £4,629 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how investing a modest sum like £2,000 and leaving it to grow for years can generate an…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Down 20%! A sinking dividend stock to buy for passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This dividend stock is spending £50m buying back its own shares while they trade at a discount and also planning…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As stock markets surge, here’s what Warren Buffett’s doing

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has been selling his largest investments! Should investors follow in his footsteps, or is there something else going…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£50k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into a £30k second income!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing in stocks is a great way to earn a second income, but relying on index funds may not be…

Read more »