Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s the growth forecast for Phoenix Group shares through to 2026!

Here’s the growth forecast for Phoenix Group shares through to 2026!

Looking for top growth stocks to buy on the FTSE 100? Phoenix Group shares aren’t just about big dividends, argues Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Phoenix Group (LSE:PHNX) shares get lots of attention from investors because of their huge dividend potential.

This isn’t surprising. At 11.1%, the financial services provider has the largest forward dividend yield on the FTSE 100 today. Phoenix also has a long record of dividend growth, with cash payouts having risen in nine of the last 10 years.

What gets less focus is the company’s colossal growth potential. Earnings rose 38% year on year in 2023. And City analysts expect them to continue growing strongly through to 2026 at least, as the table below shows:

YearEarnings per shareAnnual growthPrice-to-earnings (P/E) ratio
202445.27p38%10.8 times
202555.08p22%8.9 times
202662.31p13%7.8 times

Phoenix’s share price is down 9% in 2024, and has slumped more recently over moderating expectations on interest rate cuts. But if City forecasts start to look accurate, I’d expect its shares to spring higher again.

But how accurate are current earnings estimates? And should investors consider Phoenix shares for their portfolios?

Turning the corner

After earlier interest rate shocks, Phoenix bounced back strongly in 2023 and hit its growth targets way ahead of schedule.

It enjoyed strong demand at both its Pensions and Savings and Retirement Solutions divisions, the latter driven by a boom in bulk purchase annuities (BPAs). This meant it achieved incremental new business long-term cash generation of £1.514bn, hitting a target of £1.5bn two years ahead of plan.

Phoenix’s trading performance has remained rock-solid since then. Adjusted operating profit leapt 15% in the six months to June, helped by strength across its product ranges as well as widespread cost-cutting.

Impressively, total cash generation also rose 6% year on year to £950m, and its Solvency II ratio was 168% as of June, at the top end of its 140-180% range. This is significant, as Phoenix has the strength to invest for growth while also continuing to pay its large dividends.

Looking good

But can the business keep its impressive run going? I think it can. It has massive structural opportunities to capture, as the world’s rapidly ageing population drives demand for pensions, wealth and retirement products.

And Phoenix has well-loved brands it can use to exploit its growing market. The likes of Standard Life and SunLife have around 12m customers on their books.

There are still risks to company earnings, of course. The firm’s first-half performance was dented by the continuation of higher interest rates and adverse movements on equity markets. These could remain problematic too if global inflation stays ‘sticky’.

A bargain?

But on balance, I think things are looking good for Phoenix’s bottom line, driven by those demographic opportunities. The outlook’s also supported by an expected fall in interest rates over the next couple of years.

With earnings multiples below 10 times for the next two years, I think the risks to growth forecasts are currently baked into Phoenix’s share price.

In fact, with the company also carrying those double-digit dividend yields, I think it’s a top value stock to consider.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

£15,000 in cash? I’d pick growth stocks like these for life-changing passive income

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of us invest for passive income. Here, Dr James Fox explains his recipe for success by focusing on high-potential…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Here’s my plan for long-term passive income

| Stephen Wright

On the lookout for passive income stocks to buy, Stephen Wright is turning to one of Warren Buffett’s most famous…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

Are British stock market investors missing out on the tech revolution?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

British stock market investors continue to pile into ‘old-economy’ stocks. Is this a mistake in today’s increasingly digital world?

Read more »

Fireworks display in the shape of willow at Newcastle, Co. Down , Northern Ireland at Halloween.
Investing Articles

My 2 best US growth stocks to buy in November

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

I’ve just bought two US growth companies on my best stocks to buy now list, and I think they’re still…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£2k in savings? Here’s how I’d invest that to target a passive income of £4,629 a year

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones examines how investing a modest sum like £2,000 and leaving it to grow for years can generate an…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Down 20%! A sinking dividend stock to buy for passive income?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This dividend stock is spending £50m buying back its own shares while they trade at a discount and also planning…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for £200 a month in passive income

| Roland Head

Insider buying and an 8.1% dividend yield suggest this FTSE 250 stock could be a good pick for passive income,…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

As stock markets surge, here’s what Warren Buffett’s doing

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett has been selling his largest investments! Should investors follow in his footsteps, or is there something else going…

Read more »