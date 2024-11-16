Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is the stock market overvalued right now?

Is the stock market overvalued right now?

With the stock market enjoying double-digit returns, investors are getting worried that valuations are too high, but are these concerns justified?

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The stock market’s been on an explosive run over the last 12 months. Here in the UK, the FTSE 100‘s enjoyed a stellar return of 12.9% (including dividends) since November last year. And the FTSE 250‘s grown even faster, delivering closer to 19.5%.

Meanwhile, across the pond, US stock market indices are on fire, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 up by a jaw-dropping 37.8% and 37.5% respectively.

With all major indices vastly outpacing their historical average annual returns, investors are understandably celebrating. Even more so in America, given the stock market has continued to climb significantly following the election results and another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Needless to say, if this momentum continues into 2025, portfolios could be sent flying even higher. However, with so much growth achieved this year, there’s a growing concern that valuations have started getting out of hand. If that’s true, then stock prices could soon start to tumble in the near term.

So is the market overvalued at the moment?

Looking at individual stocks

The UK isn’t short on lofty valuations right now. Rolls-Royce, alongside other FTSE 100 enterprises, are trading at premiums on the back of high expectations. However, these valuations pale in comparison to some US-based businesses. Nvidia‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) a prime example of this, with its shares trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of almost 70!

The GPU chip-maker has seen its market-cap expand by over 200% in the past year alone as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) accelerators skyrockets. And with little competition in the AI-empowering chip space right now, the firm’s enjoying a bit of a mini-monopoly among its data centre customers.

However, as more companies start positioning themselves to capitalise on the AI spending tailwind, competition’s slowly heating up. More customers are looking for cheaper alternatives. And eventually, the gravy train could come to an end, taking Nvidia’s premium valuation with it.

What about the stock market as a whole

It’s easy to call out individual stocks trading at high P/E ratios. But about the stock market as a whole? Investors can look at the P/E ratios of an index. However, due to the market-cap-weighted nature of indices like the FTSE 100 and S&P 500, this approach masks the fact that there are plenty of undervalued companies to invest in right now.

In my opinion, a better gauge is to compare the amount of money sitting in interest-bearing cash accounts versus the amount of money invested in stocks. And in the US, this ratio currently sits close to its average at around 10.7%.

The balance has been trending down from around 12% since the start of the year, indicating that more money’s flowing back into the stock market as investor confidence returns. However, as it inches closer towards falling below 9.5%, that’s historically been when volatility starts to spike and price corrections emerge.

No indicator’s perfect, and the balance of interest-bearing accounts is obviously influenced by other factors, such as interest rates. However, it can still be a useful tool for getting a rough reading of the financial markets. And right now, it suggests that stocks overall might still have some room for growth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia and Rolls-Royce Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

Here’s a simple 4-stock dividend income portfolio with a 7.8% yield

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With these four British dividend stocks, an investor could potentially generate income of around £780 a year from a £10,000…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 FTSE shares that could get hit by Trump tariffs

| Mark David Hartley

Many FTSE shares rely on the US for business and the potential introduction of tariffs on foreign imports could hurt…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Finding shares to buy can be complicated. Here’s a lesson from the US election

| Stephen Wright

Identifying shares to buy is difficult. But Stephen Wright thinks monitoring what directors buy might be an under-appreciated source of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What makes a great passive income idea?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane earns passive income by owning blue-chip shares like Legal & General. Here's the decision-making process that helps him…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and use an ISA to become a multi-millionaire!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer build his ISA to a multi-million pound valuation? Potentially yes -- and here is how he'd go…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I wish DIDN’T pay dividends

| Stephen Wright

UK dividend shares can be a great source of passive income. But sometimes, the best thing for a company to…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

How to invest £800? I’d use these 3 Warren Buffett principles!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane shares three lessons he has learnt from investing guru Warren Buffett that he hopes can help him invest,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK stocks with outstanding growth prospects

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to growth stocks, the key's finding a company with a strong competitive position. And the FTSE 100…

Read more »