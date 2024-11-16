Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Here’s a simple 4-stock dividend income portfolio with a 7.8% yield

Here’s a simple 4-stock dividend income portfolio with a 7.8% yield

With these four British dividend stocks, an investor could potentially generate income of around £780 a year from a £10,000 outlay.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Building a dividend stock portfolio capable of generating a ton of passive income is super easy right now. Today, there are loads of UK shares that are sporting sky-high yields.

Here, I’m going to construct a hypothetical four-stock income portfolio with a yield of 7.8%. With a total investment of £10,000, this portfolio could potentially generate income of nearly £800 a year (tax-free if the stocks were held in a Stocks and Shares ISA).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Income from shares

In the table below, I’ve listed four FTSE 100 stocks from different industries and their forward-looking dividend yields. I’ve also listed how much dividend income each stock could potentially generate a year from a £2,500 investment.

StockIndustryForward-looking yieldAnnual income from a £2.5k investment
Sainsbury’sConsumer Goods5.9%£148
AvivaInsurance 8.0%£200
M&GSavings & Investments10.5%£263
BPOil & Gas6.8%£170

Of the four companies, savings and investment giant M&G (LSE: MNG) has the highest yield at 10.5%. The average is about 7.8% though, meaning that £10k invested in the four stocks would generate annual income of about £780.

That isn’t guaranteed, but I’m sure readers will agree that that’s an impressive yield. It’s almost twice the rate available from a UK savings account today.

The risks of dividend stocks

Of course, stocks and savings accounts are very different. With a savings account, capital’s safe. And the interest rate offered is guaranteed.

With stocks, capital is at risk because a company’s share price can fall. And dividends are never guaranteed. Sometimes, if a company experiences a drop in profits, it will reduce or cancel its dividend payout to conserve cash.

Going back to the four companies in the table, three of them (Aviva, BP, and Sainsbury’s) have reduced their dividend payouts at times over the last decade when they were experiencing challenges.

So we needs to do a little bit of research before buying dividend stocks for income. It’s not smart to jump into a stock just because it has a high yield.

My pick

Of those four, I like M&G the most, although I’m not buying as I already hold Prudential.

As a savings and investment company, I think it has a relatively bright future, given that people across the world (it operates in over 25 countries) need to save and invest more for retirement.

And the shares look pretty cheap today. Currently, M&G sports a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of eight, which is well below the market average.

Of course, the risks I mentioned apply here. While the company hasn’t cut its dividend payout since it came to the market in 2019 (when it was split from Prudential), there’s no guarantee it won’t do so in the future.

And there’s the possibility of share price weakness. This kind of company can see its share price take a hit if there’s volatility in the financial markets and the value of assets under management drop.

Building a proper dividend stock portfolio

Given that each company faces unique risks, it’s smart to own at least 15 different stocks in a dividend income portfolio. This can significantly reduce stock-specific risk.

The good news is that there are plenty of high yielders in the UK stock market to choose from today. If you’re looking for investment ideas, you can find plenty right here at The Motley Fool.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Prudential Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc, M&g Plc, and Prudential Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

By investing £80 a week, I can target a £3k+ second income like this

| Christopher Ruane

By putting £80 each week into carefully chosen shares, our writer hopes to build a second income of over £3,000…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What makes a great passive income idea?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane earns passive income by owning blue-chip shares like Legal & General. Here's the decision-making process that helps him…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d try and use an ISA to become a multi-millionaire!

| Christopher Ruane

Could our writer build his ISA to a multi-million pound valuation? Potentially yes -- and here is how he'd go…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

2 UK shares I wish DIDN’T pay dividends

| Stephen Wright

UK dividend shares can be a great source of passive income. But sometimes, the best thing for a company to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s a simple 5-stock passive income portfolio with an 8.7% yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With these five UK dividend shares, investors could start earning a £435 passive income each year from a £5,000 investment.…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for Rio Tinto shares through to 2026

| Royston Wild

Rio Tinto's been regularly cutting dividends on its shares due to falling profits. What can investors expect now as China's…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How I could earn a juicy second income starting with just £250

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how investing a regular amount each month in dividend stocks with above average yields can build a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target £10k passive income a year by investing just £100 a week

| Alan Oscroft

Think we need to be rich to retire on a solid passive income stream that we don't have to work…

Read more »