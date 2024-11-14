Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » 3 mistakes I now avoid when choosing which growth stocks to buy

3 mistakes I now avoid when choosing which growth stocks to buy

Jon Smith runs through some of the lessons he’s learnt the hard way over the years about what to look for when buying growth stocks.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer

Image source: Getty Images

There are hundreds of UK growth stocks that I could consider buying with my hard-earned money. The nature of these stocks is that most are higher-risk investments, but with large potential for share price appreciation.

Get the right one and it could be like buying Nvidia shares in 2019. Get it wrong and the company could go bust. Here are the mistakes I now try and avoid when picking.

Checking for valuation

The first one is to look at valuation metrics. For example, consider Auto Trader (LSE:AUTO). I have owned the stock in the past, but don’t currently. The stock’s up 12% over the past year. Given the long-term share price appreciation, I’d say many regard it as a UK growth share.

The increase in revenue over the past few years shows the company’s enjoying a strong period. Revenue in 2020 was £262.8m. This has risen each year since, with the 2023 results (published earlier this year) showing revenue of £570.9m. Net profit has also jumped over this period.

So far, so good. Yet let’s look at the price-to-earnings ratio. It’s 26.82. By comparison, the FTSE 100 average ratio’s 14.64. So Auto Trader is almost twice as expensive as the average stock in the index. Of course, not all companies are doing as well as Auto Trader. But in my view, it makes the stock potentially overvalued.

The risk to me is that if I bought it now, the share price could move lower in the coming year to reflect a more accurate value.

Ignoring short-term noise

Another mistake I try to avoid is confusing speculation with genuine long-term investor interest. Growth stocks naturally attract a lot of attention, even from short-term traders trying to make a fast buck. There’s nothing wrong with this, but it can distort the share price for a period.

These fast money buyers can trade the stock and sell it within just a few days. As a result, the stock can be volatile and erratic. I want to be careful not to be drawn in to buying simply due to a spike. Rather, if this is just speculative buying based on rumours, the share price will likely fall back.

Instead, I want to look beyond the noise and look for companies that are attracting investors for the right reasons.

Hunting for small-caps

Finally, I want to look outside of the main large-cap pool of stocks to try and find serious growth potential. I used to just want to stick to FTSE 100 shares. Although this is safer in some respects, the companies in the index already have multi-billion market-caps. This means it’s going to be harder to get explosive share price growth going forward.

Rather, if I look in the FTSE 250 or even at small-cap names, there’s more potential for gains if everything goes right. I do need to be aware that buying small-cap or penny stocks is much higher in risk. Yet given the low market-cap, this is the area that I feel has the best potential.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Auto Trader Group Plc and Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

