Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 41% and 17%, these FTSE 250 shares still look like bargains to me!

Up 41% and 17%, these FTSE 250 shares still look like bargains to me!

Looking for the best FTSE 250 shares to buy at rock-bottom prices? Here are two Royston Wild thinks deserve close attention right now.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

These FTSE 250 shares look dirt cheap, on paper. Here’s why I think investors should give them serious consideration.

Hochschild Mining

Silver stocks across the globe have soared in value amid exploding demand for the precious metal. At 227p per share, Hochschild Mining (LSE:HOC) for instance is up 41% over the past six months.

But rising metal demand’s only half the story. You see, silver’s up by a more modest 9% over the same period.

Hochschild vs silver
Source: TradingView

Hochschild’s outperformance reflects a steady string of impressive production updates this year. Its latest statement in October showed silver and gold production up 4% and 21% respectively during the third quarter.

This was the strongest third-quarter performance for five years. It reflects successful ramping up of production at Hochschild’s Mara Rosa gold mine in Brazil, along with ongoing improvement work at the Inmaculada flagship project in Peru.

Things are looking good for the firm as silver demand heats up. Safe-haven sales are rising as interest rate cuts fuel inflation, and geopolitical uncertainty rises following this month’s US election. Silver consumption could also rise for industrial applications as the global economy improves.

Yet despite recent price gains, Hochschild shares still look dirt cheap to me. For 2025, they trade on a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.2 times.

Furthermore, the South American miner also deals on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) multiple of 0.1. Any reading below 1 implies that a share is undervalued.

Commodity prices are notoriously volatile. And a sharp silver retracement could play havoc with Hochschild’s revenues. But on balance, I think it’s an attractive stock to consider.

NCC Group

Like many tech stocks, NCC Group (LSE:NCC) doesn’t look cheap, based on its prospective P/E ratio. This stands at a meaty 20.5 times, above the FTSE 250 average of 14.5 times.

However, a corresponding PEG multiple of 0.2 suggests the cybersecurity specialist is actually trading below value.

NCC shares have risen an impressive 17% in six months, to 158p per share. Business is recovering strongly following previous problems in the US tech sector. And a series of forecast-beating trading statements in 2024 have driven its shares higher.

NCC's share price
Source: TradingView

Latest financials showed sales up 4% between June and September, at £104m. This helped NCC swing to an adjusted operating profit of £6m from a £1m loss a year earlier.

I think sales should keep rising too, driven by a blend of falling interest rates and the growing prevalence of cyber threats facing companies.

I’m also encouraged by the direction of NCC’s gross margins, which improved 200 basis points to 41.4% in the 12 months to May. This reflected successful restructuring efforts and a better product mix as managed services sales increased.

NCC has a market-cap of £486m. But it’s a small fish compared with US rivals like Palo Alto and Crowdstrike. These businesses have significantly higher R&D budgets and better brand recognition, and therefore pose a large threat.

But the rate of market growth suggests NCC may still be a great stock to consider. And especially at current prices.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Will the Lloyds share price drop to 50p in 2025 and should I buy the stock if it does?

| Stephen Wright

The Lloyds share price has fallen 12% in six weeks, making the stock cheaper on a price-to-book basis than NatWest.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As BT’s share price drops 8%, should I buy more?

| Simon Watkins

BT’s share price looks a bargain to me on several key stock measurements, offering a high yield as well, supported…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

After falling 87% in 45 months, could Dr Martens be a winning value stock?

| James Beard

Ahead of its half-year results due to be released later this month, our writer considers whether this FTSE 250 icon…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Forget the FTSE 100! Here are 3 dividend shares to consider for a great passive income

| Royston Wild

If searching for ways to supercharge a passive income portfolio, these non-Footsie dividend shares are worth a closer look, says…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: November’s higher-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d target a £23k second income with £300 a month

| Royston Wild

If I was building a shares portfolio today, here's how I'd go about it. With these strategies I stand a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Tesla stock, MicroStrategy: here’s what Hargreaves Lansdown investors bought last week

| Dr. James Fox

MicroStrategy and Tesla stock were among the most popular investments last week as Donald Trump boosted markets with his election…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 AI stock worth considering now Stocks and Shares ISAs are safe!

| John Fieldsend

The Budget brought good news for those of us with Stocks and Shares ISAs! I’ve been looking at this one…

Read more »