Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A Bitcoin investment that can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP

A Bitcoin investment that can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP

UK investors can’t buy Bitcoin ETFs for their investment accounts or SIPPs due to FCA regulation. This stock could be the solution.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s fair to say that Bitcoin is in a strong bull market right now. This year, it has surged from $43,000 to $89,000 – a gain of more than 100% (of course, past performance is not an indicator of future results, and Bitcoin is highly volatile.) Now, UK investors can’t buy Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for their Stocks and Shares ISAs or SIPPs at the moment because they’ve been banned by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). But there is a stock that provides exposure to Bitcoin that can be bought for these investment accounts…

A Bitcoin stock?

The stock I’m talking about is MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR). It’s a US technology company that has been stockpiling Bitcoin in recent years.

At the end of September, the company held 252,220 Bitcoins. At today’s price of $89,000, that stockpile is worth about $22.5bn.

It seems that UK investors are catching on to the fact that MicroStrategy is a play on Bitcoin (and can be held in tax-efficient UK investment accounts). Last week, it was the second most bought stock on Hargreaves Lansdown.

Anyone who bought the stock last week will be laughing today. Yesterday, the stock surged a whopping 26%!

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Also, please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The business

Taking a closer look at this organisation, as it’s certainly interesting.

In the past, MicroStrategy was a business intelligence and analytics software company (it still offers these solutions today).

However, in 2020, the CEO at the time, Michael Saylor (who is now executive chairman), decided to start buying Bitcoin.

Today, the company is the largest corporate holder of the crypto-asset globally, and it says it’s the world’s first ‘Bitcoin Treasury Company’.

Our focus remains to increase value generated to our shareholders by leveraging the digital transformation of capital”, wrote President and CEO Phong Le in the company’s recent Q3 results.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

High risk

From an investment perspective, however, I see it as high risk.

Right now, the company is not generating any revenue growth. Last quarter, revenue fell 10.3% year on year to $116.1m.

Meanwhile, it is also losing money. Last quarter, it posted a net loss of $340.2m, or $1.72 per share on a diluted basis.

On top of this, the company plans to raise a lot of money in the years ahead to buy more Bitcoin (it plans to raise $42bn over the next three years). This could dilute existing shareholders’ positions.

Of course, if the Bitcoin price continues to surge, the MicroStrategy share price is likely to rise as well. However, there are no guarantees that Bitcoin will continue to rise. And if the Bitcoin price was to slump, the MicroStrategy share price would most likely slump too.

So, investors really need to weigh up risk and reward here before investing.

My view

Personally, I won’t be buying the stock. For me, there are too many variables, and the risk level is too high.

But I can see the appeal of this stock. The fact that it can be held inside a Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP is a huge plus as one can potentially profit from Bitcoin tax-free.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

As the Vodafone share price slides 6% on lacklustre H1 results, what does the future hold?

| Mark David Hartley

After posting moderate results this morning, Vodafone saw its share price sink further, erasing this year's gains. Our writer looks…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing For Beginners

If I’d invested £5k in a FTSE tracker fund after the pandemic crash, here’s what I’d have now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains the extent of his potential gains if he'd invested in a FTSE tracker fund during the Covid…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 top shares I’ve bought for my Stocks and Shares ISA in November

| Ben McPoland

This writer reveals a pair of fast-growing businesses that he's recently added to his Stocks and Shares ISA for the…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

3 ways I’m trying to future-proof my Stocks and Shares ISA for 2025 right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through different measures including targeting dividend shares to help his Stocks and Shares ISA for next year.

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

US stock market: the winners and losers one week after the election

| Mark David Hartley

Last week's US election spurred big moves in the US stock market, with some global indexes making record highs. Here's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The latest FTSE dip has handed me a brilliant opportunity to buy cheap shares!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is on a mission to take advantage of the recent FTSE 100 dip by going shopping for cheap…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After falling 13% this ultra-high-income share yields 7.25% with a P/E of just 10.1!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones couldn't resist buying this FTSE income share. He thought it looked great value in September and it's even…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Growth Shares

2 FTSE 100 stocks that could soar while Donald Trump is US President

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These two FTSE 100 companies have a lot of exposure to North America. So, they stand to benefit from a…

Read more »