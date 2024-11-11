Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 3 reasons to like the Legal & General dividend

3 reasons to like the Legal & General dividend

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of reasons why he likes the Legal & General dividend as a source of passive income streams.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As one of many small private shareholders in Legal & General (LSE: LGEN), I am hopefully set to earn my own passive income streams from the FTSE 100 financial services company. I think there is a lot to like about the Legal & General dividend. Here are three of those things.

Reason 1: dividend set for ongoing growth

The last time the Legal & General dividend was cut was during the 2008 financial crisis. Since then, apart from one year during the pandemic when it was held flat, we have seen an annual increase in the dividend per share.

In recent years, that increase has been running at around 5%. The firm has announced a dividend policy that foresees an annual increase of 2% in coming years.

On one hand, that is disappointing. It means a lower rate of growth than before even though the company has excess cash (it has recently bought back several hundred million pounds’ worth of its own shares).

On the other hand, a rise is a rise. The Legal & General board has set out its intention to keep growing the dividend annually and while payouts are never guaranteed at any company, I am confident Legal & General will deliver on its plan.

Reason 2: solid business underpinning the payout

One of the reasons for my confidence is the source of the Legal & General dividend.

The long-established business operates in an area that I expect to see sustained high demand for decades to come: retirement-linked financial services. That includes areas such as asset management and insurance.

Thanks to its strong brand, deep sectoral expertise, and large customer base, I see Legal & General as having a strong ability to compete in this field both now and in the future. That should help it continue to make profits, something it has done consistently in recent years.

Will that happen?

Recent performance has been mixed. Profit after tax attributable to equity holders was 41% lower in the first half than in the equivalent period last year, while operational surplus generation also fell although by a far smaller percentage.

If there is a market downturn, I see a risk that policyholders may decide to pull funds, hurting profits at Legal & General. As a long-term investor, though, I reckon the business has strong cash flow generation potential.

Reason 3: £94 in annual income for each £1K invested

Right now, the Legal & General share price (down a fifth in the past five years) makes for a dividend yield of 9.4%. That means that, for every £1K put in, hopefully the firm would pay £94 in annual dividends. That is before even factoring in the positive impact of the planned rises.

Dividends are never guaranteed and only time will tell what will happen to the Legal & General payout. But from an income perspective, I see multiple reasons for investors to consider buying the share.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 AI stock worth considering now Stocks and Shares ISAs are safe!

| John Fieldsend

The Budget brought good news for those of us with Stocks and Shares ISAs! I’ve been looking at this one…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Growth Shares

Up 41% in 1 year, I’m buying more of this growth trust for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Paul Summers

A great performance over the last 12 months has pushed our writer to buy more of a very exciting investment…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 16%+, here’s 2 unloved FTSE 100 shares for savvy investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares have slumped in the past six months. Royston Wild thinks long-term investors should pay them close…

Read more »

Girl buying groceries in the supermarket with her father.
Investing Articles

Down 15%, but the FTSE 100’s J Sainsbury has a dividend yield over 5%!

| Kevin Godbold

Is it time to consider shares in FTSE 100 supermarket chain J Sainsbury for a potentially enduring stream of chunky…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
US Stock

Should I buy Palantir stock for my ISA after a 200% gain?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has cash to deploy within his ISA. Should he buy Palantir shares for more exposure to the artificial…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 UK shares to consider following the US election result

| Mark David Hartley

UK shares are inevitably affected by changes across the pond as many FTSE companies do business in the US. Our…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

Shares in this FTSE 100 Dividend Aristocrat are trading at a record low multiple

| Stephen Wright

With a spectacular record of dividend growth and shares trading at an unusually low multiple, income investors should take note…

Read more »

Small-Cap Shares

This penny stock invests in start-ups. Here’s why I think it could surge

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how smart investments in young companies could help this penny stock's share price jump in the coming…

Read more »