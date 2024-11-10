Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 UK shares for value investors to consider buying

2 UK shares for value investors to consider buying

In the UK, shares in a FTSE 100 housebuilder and a FTSE 250 boot business stand out to Stephen Wright as value opportunities at the moment.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 are great places for value investors to look for shares to buy. And there are a couple I’ve been watching for a little while.

In both cases, things have suddenly become a lot more interesting than they were before. So I think both are worth a closer look. 

Vistry

One of the interesting things about profit warnings is that there never seems to be just one of them. And on Friday (8 November) Vistry (LSE:VTY) issued a second one to go with October’s. 

The stock fell 20% as the company announced that the costing errors that caused a 35% drop last month were worse than expected. The new estimate is of a £165m mistake, rather than £115. 

That’s not a good thing, but there were some very positive signs for investors. One is that the firm has conducted an independent investigation and found the issues confined to one division. 

The other is that Vistry is still sticking by its capital return policy. That means £1bn returned to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share buybacks over the medium term. 

If it can achieve this, the stock looks like incredible value. The FTSE 100 housebuilder has a market cap of £2.35bn, which means shareholders could be in line for a 42% return. 

UK housebuilders are under review from the Competiton and Markets Authority. And while I’ve thought that made them too risky, the latest drop might make Vistry too cheap for me to ignore. 

Dr. Martens

I sold my shares in Dr. Martens (LSE:DOCS) when it looked like the company was going to be taken private. But I’m seriously thinking about buying them again.

The stock has been a terrible performer since it joined the FTSE 250 in 2021. But I think a positive outlook for the US economy might mean things are about to look up for the business.

One reason – though not the only one – the business has been struggling is weak demand in the US. Revenues have fallen in the region, which has dragged down total sales. 

The change of government, though, has investors forecasting economic growth in the short term. And if that materialises, it could reverse some of the pressures on Dr. Martens. 

Obviously, the possibility of higher tariffs is a big risk that inventors shouldn’t ignore. There’s a real chance these could dampen any increase in demand for boots made in the UK. 

At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20, the stock doesn’t look hugely cheap. But I think this could change quickly if US economic growth comes on strong. 

Value traps

Sometimes, a falling stock can be a value trap when the underlying business has a permanent problem. But I don’t think this is the case with either Vistry or Dr. Martens.

In both cases, I think the problems the companies are facing will turn out to be temporary. Investors might have to wait, but I expect both stocks to do well from here. 

Right now, I prefer Vistry – if the firm has its problems under control, the stock looks like outstanding value. But as someone looking for stocks to buy, I’m considering both.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 weeks ago I called Tesco shares an unmissable buy. Then this happened

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones was convinced that Tesco shares were nicely placed to continue their strong run, but subsequent events have changed…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After jumping 16% in a month is this FTSE aerospace giant the best share to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is looking for the best share to buy over the next few weeks and wonders if now's the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 ISA mistakes to avoid

| Christopher Ruane

By avoiding these three common mistakes, our writer hopes to reduce the risk of unwelcome surprises in his Stocks and…

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £250 to start investing now

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer applies his stock market experience to consider how he'd start investing for the first time with a few…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At a 20-year low, could this FTSE 250 stock be a value investor’s dream?

| Andrew Mackie

Scouring the FTSE 250 for bargains, Andrew Mackie has his eyes on this consumer goods multinational that has fallen on…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 discounted US stock for me to buy for the cybersecurity revolution!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This AI-powered cybersecurity company's beating its rival technologies, and a recent share price drop may have just created a buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5k in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to build a rising passive income of £5,500 a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones invests in FTSE 100 dividend stocks with the aim of generating a growing passive income to fund his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Buying 1,019 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly could earn me £2,284 in passive income

| Stephen Wright

National Grid’s monopoly status makes it a popular passive income stock. But investors shouldn’t underestimate the risks that come with…

Read more »