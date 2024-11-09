Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » I’d buy 5,800 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

I’d buy 5,800 shares of this stock for £100 in monthly passive income

Reliable, long-term, high-dividend yields are the secret to building a large passive income stream. And this unloved stock might do the trick.

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating a sustainable passive income with dividend shares requires investing in quality businesses with long-term potential. And there are plenty of FTSE 100 companies that currently fit that bill. Yet, by taking on a bit of extra risk and venturing into higher-yield territory, the income-generating capabilities of a portfolio can significantly improve.

Legal & General‘s (LSE:LGEN) recently caught my attention and is one I’m considering. The insurance sector in general hasn’t had a great time of late, even with the stock market as a whole enjoying a rally in 2024. Subsequently, the shares of this industry leader currently offer prospective investors a whopping 9.4% dividend yield. And better yet, this payout’s still growing!

Considering the FTSE 100’s only averaged a 6% annualised return over the last decade, unlocking market-beating gains from dividends alone sounds quite exciting. Even more so, since all I’d have to do is buy around 5,800 shares to earn an extra £100 passive income each month, not to mention the extra income I’d earn if Legal & General continues to raise shareholder payouts.

So is Legal & General a good investment in 2024?

Impressive dividends

Since 2009, L&G’s increased dividends every year, excluding 2020, due of the pandemic. And for investors who held on throughout this period while reinvesting payouts, the returns have been quite impressive. In total, investors have earned a 585% return which, on an annualised basis, is equal to 13.7% – more than double what the FTSE 100’s delivered over the same period.

Despite this, shares of Legal & General haven’t received much love of late. And it’s not entirely unjustified. Insurance businesses of all sizes are highly susceptible to economic downturns, making it a cyclical industry. So with uncertainty surrounding inflation and interest rates, it’s not surprising that over the last few years, Legal & General shares haven’t been stellar performers.

So far, investors seemingly remain nervous, pushing the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to a mere 9.2 and the dividend yield to more than 9%. The question now becomes, is this depressed valuation warranted?

Digging deeper

In the latest interim results, operating profit came in at £849m. That was only a marginal increase versus the £844m a year ago. But rising debt costs and investment losses dragged net income down quite heavily from £377m to £223m – a 40% drop!

Pairing this with a 3% tumble in assets under management, these financials are obviously far from brilliant. Yet, from an operational standpoint, the business is making some notable progress, specifically in the UK pension risk transfer market (PRT).

2023 was a record year for PRT with Legal & General booking £4.9bn in the first half. PRT volumes in the first half of 2024 only landed at £1.5bn. However, management’s announced it’s currently sitting on a PRT pipeline that’s “larger than ever”, with £5bn of transfers having already been either written or are exclusively Legal & General’s.

In other words, the firm’s medium-to-long-term growth potential looks impressive, in my opinion. Pairing that with a steadily improving economic landscape and a cheap-looking valuation, Legal & General shares may be a worthy addition to my income portfolio when I have the cash.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Here’s my top pick from the S&P 500

| Stephen Wright

When it comes to the S&P 500, Stephen Wright thinks investors don’t have to look far to find an opportunity…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At 209%, the Warren Buffett Indicator says the stock market’s strongly overvalued. Is a crash coming?

| Mark David Hartley

An indicator named after world-famous investor Warren Buffett is rapidly increased this year. Here's what it could mean for global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons why Wise is one of the UK’s best growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

The UK market isn’t particularly known for its growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks international payment platform Wise is one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to look again at UK shares?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why October’s Budget has led him to question his commitment to some UK shares. But what should…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, a regular savings plan, and a decent long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to build…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be on 1 January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has been very volatile in recent weeks. Dr James Fox believes we could see more movement…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 no-brainer share I’d buy when the stock market crashes again

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Another stock market crash is inevitable, but when it eventually happens, instead of panicking, I’ll be buying shares in this…

Read more »