Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my top pick from the S&P 500

Here’s my top pick from the S&P 500

When it comes to the S&P 500, Stephen Wright thinks investors don’t have to look far to find an opportunity to buy shares in an outstanding business. 

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of the US stocks that I like the best are outside the S&P 500. But sometimes there are great opportunities that are hidden in plain sight. 

I think Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of these. Everyone knows more or less what the company is and what it does, but it’s especially interesting to me at the moment. 

A change of direction

It’s easy to see why a lot of investors – especially value investors – aren’t interested in Amazon shares. For one thing, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 45. 

That means shareholders aren’t likely to see huge dividends any time soon. But the company’s profitability might be set for a significant jump in the near future. 

For years, Amazon has been focused on making investments to improve its competitive position. That has made profits look surprisingly low. 

More recently, though, the business has started to shift its direction. And a focus on free cash flow generation could make the stock look like very good value over the next year or so.

Profits imminent

Historically, Amazon has never looked like a cash machine. Up until 2022, operating margins had never been higher than 6%, which is low by just about any standards. 

Over the last 12 months, though, revenues have been $116.5bn and its operating income has come in at $60.6bn. That implies a margin of around 52% – quite the jump. 

This is showing up in the company’s cash flow statement as well. In the 12 months ending in September 2023, Amazon generated $21.4bn in free cash. 

In 2024, this figure reached $47.7bn – an increase of 123%. In my view, that’s the clearest sign the business is starting to realise its potential from an investment perspective. 

The big risk

I think a shift to focusing on profits and cash generation could be a very good thing for the Amazon share price. But there is also a big risk for investors to consider. 

Like a number of other US companies, Amazon has been the subject of regulatory attention over the last few years. The issue is the methods it uses to maintain its competitive position.

So far, the issues have largely come and gone without any long-term consequence. But seeing profits growing rapidly might cause regulators to take another look.

There’s not much Amazon can do about this – it’s something investors just have to be aware of and factor into their thinking. But even with this in mind, I continue to think the stock, which I own, looks attractive.

Long-term investing

I think Amazon is a great example of the benefits of long-term investing. For a long time, the stock has looked expensive and investors have had to look past a high P/E ratio. 

But things are starting to change – and it looks to me as though patient investors are set to be rewarded. As free cash flow starts to pick up, I expect the share price to do the same.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £200 a month to target a yearly passive income of £1,950

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd invest in blue-chip dividend shares over the long term to build up his lucrative passive…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Down 15% this week! Is there a fresh opportunity in this dividend gem with an 8% yield?

| Mark David Hartley

After a trading update shaved 15% of the price, our writer considers if ITV's 8% yield still makes the FTSE…

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

At 209%, the Warren Buffett Indicator says the stock market’s strongly overvalued. Is a crash coming?

| Mark David Hartley

An indicator named after world-famous investor Warren Buffett is rapidly increased this year. Here's what it could mean for global…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 reasons why Wise is one of the UK’s best growth stocks

| Stephen Wright

The UK market isn’t particularly known for its growth stocks. But Stephen Wright thinks international payment platform Wise is one…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to look again at UK shares?

| James Beard

Our writer explains why October’s Budget has led him to question his commitment to some UK shares. But what should…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

If I invested £300 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what I could have in 10 years

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, a regular savings plan, and a decent long-term investment strategy, it’s possible to build…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

1 dividend-paying near-penny stock set for potentially huge growth!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian's discovered a potentially dirt cheap, high-growth, almost penny stock hiding in plain sight. Is this one to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where will the Lloyds share price be on 1 January?

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price has been very volatile in recent weeks. Dr James Fox believes we could see more movement…

Read more »