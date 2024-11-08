Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » Is a Bank of England rate cut good for the Lloyds share price?

Is a Bank of England rate cut good for the Lloyds share price?

Ken Hall analyses what the latest interest rate cut could mean for the Lloyds share price with the UK bank’s valuation near a six-month low.

Posted by
Ken Hall
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price is one of the most-watched in the FTSE 100. Boasting a £33bn market cap, Lloyds is also one of the largest financial institutions in the UK.

There’s been one big reason in particular I’ve had my eye on the banking giant in recent days: interest rate cuts.

Interest rates heading down

All eyes were on the Bank of England yesterday (7 November) as the UK central bank cut interest rates by a further 25 basis points to 4.75%.

That’s the second cut from the recent 5.25% highs, which may be welcome news to those with mortgages. However, the central bank has flagged there are fewer reductions to come as inflationary pressures remain.

Interest rates indirectly have an impact on many parts of the economy. For banks, however, they can have a much more direct impact.

Net interest margins

One of the key metrics banks are judged on is the net interest margin (NIM). This measures the difference between interest income earned on lending activities (like mortgages) and the interest paid on its capital base, like deposits and borrowings.

It’s essentially a measure of profitability. The higher a bank’s NIM, the greater its efficiency in generating income off of its funds.

Watching the price

Falling interest rates can compress a bank’s NIM because the interest earned on loans tends to drop faster than the rates it pays to depositors. That means I’m watching Lloyds the share price closely after yesterday’s Bank of England decision.

Shares in the bank closed broadly flat at 54.5p although many investors anticipated the rate cut ahead of time. That means the Lloyds share price has now gained 13.5% this year compared to 5.4% for the broader Footsie.

Despite beating profit estimates for the quarter ended 30 September 2024, Lloyds’ NIM narrowed from 3.08% to 2.95%. Rival NatWest reported a 13 basis point increase in NIM to 2.18% for the same period.

Interestingly, HSBC cited higher interest expense on its liabilities as a key factor behind its 24 basis point decrease in NIM to 1.46% in the third quarter.

Would I buy?

All of this interest rate action makes for interesting viewing. The key question for me is whether or not there’s a buying opportunity in the UK banks. After all, Lloyds has a reputation for stability and paying a solid dividend.

The Lloyds share price is sitting near a six-month low with a price-to-book ratio of 0.75. That means investors buying today would be paying less than the book value of the bank’s assets.

This could suggest that it’s undervalued. But I think it could also mean investors are wary of weaker profitability or losses from bad loans.

I’m not prepared to buy at the current price. I think there’s potentially more pain to come for the big banks in terms of their loan books, and competition is fierce. With falling interest rates, we could see further pressure on deposit rates as banks fight to keep depositors from switching to better deals elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ken Hall has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d use £3,000 to target a second income that grows each year

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains the approach he'd take to trying to build a second income that gets bigger over time, by…

Read more »

Elevated view over city of London skyline
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy this incredible FTSE dividend share?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane examines one FTSE 100 share with a phenomenal dividend history. Does a steep share price fall this year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Trading at a 10-year low, this FTSE income stock now yields a chunky 6.99%!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been watching from the sidelines as shares in this FTSE 100 income stock just fall and fall.…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Dividend Shares

How much passive income could I generate with just £10 per day?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall wants to create his £10,000 yearly passive income dream by investing just £10 every weekday day in Footsie…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Legal & General shares look set to give me a mind-blowing 10.22% yield in 2026!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is getting a brilliant second income from his Legal & General shares and expects even more to come.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I’d consider this beaten-down FTSE 100 dividend stock to target a second income of £19,000

| Mark David Hartley

Our writer sees an opportunity to earn a substantial second income by investing in this UK insurance giant. Here’s his…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How cheap is the 72p Vodafone share price?

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone share price looks very cheap having fallen to a 72p price tag. But is it really the bargain…

Read more »

Happy parents playing with little kids riding in box
Investing Articles

Here’s a simple 5-stock FTSE 100 income portfolio with an 8.1% yield

| Ben McPoland

Considering and investment of £20k in these five FTSE 100 dividend stocks could potentially generate just over £1,600 in annual…

Read more »