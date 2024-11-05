Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 105% in a year! Is this rocketing FTSE bank the perfect pick for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Up 105% in a year! Is this rocketing FTSE bank the perfect pick for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

Harvey Jones is drawing up a shortlist of stocks to purchase inside his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. This FTSE 100 bank’s a top candidate after a brilliant year.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking to top up my Stocks and Shares ISA and NatWest Group‘s (LSE: NWG) riding high on my shopping list.

The NatWest share price has more than doubled over the last 12 months, rising 105.19%. Across the FTSE 100, only Rolls-Royce has done better over the period, climbing 149.11%. Yet NatWest hasn’t attracted the same level of attention.

The excitement began back in February, when it posted a 22% jump in 2023 pre-tax profits to £6.2bn. That lit a fire under rival banks too, as investors decided almost overnight that they were due a re-rating.

Can it repeat its stellar year?

Barclays has jumped 78.6% over the last year, while Lloyds Banking Group was rattling along until it got embroiled in the motor finance mis-selling scandal. Over 12 months, Lloyds is up a modest 29.19%. Naturally, that’s the one I own. :(

One reason for NatWest’s February bounce was that markets overestimated the threat of customer impairments, as homeowners withstood higher inflation and interest rates. With inflation down to 1.7% in September and interests expected to slide further, impairments have continued to slide in the 2024 financial year.

Another shadow hanging over NatWest was the prospect of a ‘Tell Sid’ style share sell campaign, with former Tory chancellor Jeremy Hunt drawing up plans to sell the remaining 19.97% government stake in the bank at a discounted price. Labour’s Rachel Reeves quickly ruled that out, lifting the stock.

NatWest has powered on despite posting 15.6% drop in first-half profits to £3.03bn on 26 July. Markets decided to look on the bright side after the board hiked the interim dividend payment by 9%. The forecast yield’s now 4.79%, rising to 5.13% in 2025.

That will look more attractive as falling interest rates drag down yields on cash and bonds. The downside of lower rates is that they may also squeeze net interest margins, the difference between what banks pay savers and charge borrowers. The process has already started. NatWest’s first-half margins fell by 16 basis points to 2.07%, although picked up slightly in Q2 to 2.1%.

There may be better value on the FTSE 100

The obvious risk to buying NatWest is that it will struggle to match recent growth, or even retreat as investors bank profits. It doesn’t look over-priced, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. However, the big banks have looked undervalued for years on that measure. That said, a price-to-book ratio of 0.81 isn’t exactly daunting.

Much now depends on whether interest rates revive the housing market and lift the UK economy. Office for Responsibility forecasts, prepared for the budget, make it clear the UK isn’t about to go gangbusters though.

The 18 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts for NatWest have set a median target of 429.8p. If correct, that would mark rise of 11.6% from today’s price. This confirms my suspicion that the next year won’t be quite as good as the last one. Frankly, how could it be?

I prefer to buy stocks before they have a good run, rather than afterwards (not easy, of course). On those grounds alone, I’ll hold fire on NatWest and I’ll hunt for my first Stocks and Shares ISA pick elsewhere.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is it madness to buy Palantir shares after Q3 earnings?

| Stephen Wright

Palantir stock's surging again after the firm's Q3 earnings report. But after a 150% gain, is it too late to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£6,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,032 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

A small investment in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can generate big passive income over…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

As Lloyds’ share price tumbles 14%, is this an unmissable opportunity for me to buy at a bargain-basement price?

| Simon Watkins

The Lloyds share price is substantially below its year high, but decent earnings prospects should drive its price and dividend…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could rise if Trump wins the Presidential election

| Royston Wild

These UK shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular stocks. And they could rise in value if Donald Trump…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could rise if Harris wins the Presidential election

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes these UK stocks could receive a bump if Kalama Harris wins the Presidency, giving their share prices…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a 96% plunge, is buying more Aston Martin shares throwing good money after bad?

| Harvey Jones

Just two weeks after buying Aston Martin shares Harvey Jones found himself nursing a painful loss. Yet after recent news…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 45% in October, should I buy this FTSE 250 share for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he’s tempted to add this risky FTSE 250 turnaround share to his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could I use a stock market crash to turn £20k into half a mil in just over a decade?

| Mark David Hartley

A stock market crash might sound terrifying to some but it can also present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to accumulate generational…

Read more »