Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As Lloyds’ share price tumbles 14%, is this an unmissable opportunity for me to buy at a bargain-basement price?

As Lloyds’ share price tumbles 14%, is this an unmissable opportunity for me to buy at a bargain-basement price?

The Lloyds share price is substantially below its year high, but decent earnings prospects should drive its price and dividend higher over time.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price is down 14% from its 23 October 12-month traded high of 63p. This move lower followed the release of its Q3 2024 results that same day.

So, is this a golden opportunity to pick up some shares at a deeply discounted price?

Is the stock a bargain?

To establish whether it’s a bargain or not, I always start by looking at a firm’s key stock valuation measures relative to its competitors.

On the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), Lloyds currently trades at 7.4 compared to an average of 8 for its main rivals. These comprise NatWest at 6.8, HSBC at 7.3, Barclays at 8.3, and Standard Chartered at 9.5.

So Lloyds is undervalued on this basis, although I cannot ignore that it is higher than two of those peers.

The same is true of its price-to-sales ratio. Here Lloyds presently trades at 1.8 against its competitors’ average of 2.

To translate these undervaluations into cash terms I ran a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. This shows Lloyds shares to be 56% underpriced at 54p.

Therefore, a fair value for the stock is £1.23, although it may go lower or higher than that and has not come close to that figure for over 15 years.

How does the core business look?

All firms’ share prices (and dividends) are powered by growth in earnings over time.

A key risk to Lloyds is a contraction in its net interest income (NII). This is the difference between the interest income it earns from lending activities and interest it pays to depositors. And it is likely to decline as rates fall in the UK.

Indeed, its NII dropped 8% over the first nine months of 2024 year on year.

That said, its Q3 results on 23 October showed a statutory profit before tax of £1.823bn. This was ahead of market expectations of £1.6bn, albeit 2% lower than Q3 2023.  

As it stands, analysts forecast that Lloyds’ earnings will rise by 4.19% a year to the end of 2026.

Rising dividend forecasts

Analysts also expect its dividends to increase over that period.

Last year, it paid out 2.76p a share, yielding 5.1% on the current 54p share price. However, it raised this year’s interim dividend by 15% from 0.92p to 1.06p.

If the same action were applied to the total dividend then this year would see a payout of 3.17p. This would give a yield of 5.9% on the present share price. 

Analysts expect total dividends of 3.25p in 2025 and 3.87p in 2026. These would generate respective returns of 6% and 7.2%.

Will I buy the stock?

Over a 7% yield and I start to become interested, as I focus on high-yielding stocks nowadays.

The big problem for me here is that Lloyds stock functions too much like a penny share for my liking. Although technically it is not one – its capitalisation is too big – each penny represents nearly 2% of its entire value! I am not sure my blood pressure could withstand the volatility swings. So it is not an unmissable opportunity for me.

However, if I were younger, I would add it to my portfolio for its earnings growth prospects. These are likely to drive its share price and dividend higher over time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings and NatWest Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Up 105% in a year! Is this rocketing FTSE bank the perfect pick for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is drawing up a shortlist of stocks to purchase inside his Stocks and Shares ISA allowance. This FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it madness to buy Palantir shares after Q3 earnings?

| Stephen Wright

Palantir stock's surging again after the firm's Q3 earnings report. But after a 150% gain, is it too late to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

£6,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £1,032 a month of passive income!

| Simon Watkins

A small investment in high-dividend-paying stocks with the returns used to buy more shares can generate big passive income over…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 UK shares that could rise if Trump wins the Presidential election

| Royston Wild

These UK shares are among the FTSE 100's most popular stocks. And they could rise in value if Donald Trump…

Read more »

Closeup ruffled American flag representing US stocks and shares
Investing Articles

2 UK stocks that could rise if Harris wins the Presidential election

| Royston Wild

Royston Wild believes these UK stocks could receive a bump if Kalama Harris wins the Presidency, giving their share prices…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After a 96% plunge, is buying more Aston Martin shares throwing good money after bad?

| Harvey Jones

Just two weeks after buying Aston Martin shares Harvey Jones found himself nursing a painful loss. Yet after recent news…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After crashing 45% in October, should I buy this FTSE 250 share for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Roland Head

Roland Head explains why he’s tempted to add this risky FTSE 250 turnaround share to his Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could I use a stock market crash to turn £20k into half a mil in just over a decade?

| Mark David Hartley

A stock market crash might sound terrifying to some but it can also present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to accumulate generational…

Read more »