Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » A FTSE 250 share I’d buy and aim to hold for 20 years!

A FTSE 250 share I’d buy and aim to hold for 20 years!

This FTSE 250 share has soared more than 2,000% during the past decade. Our writer Royston Wild thinks it has much further to rise.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When I buy shares, I have one thing in mind: to hold them for an extended period of time. Whether they’re heavyweight FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks, or smaller AIM-listed companies, I aim to keep them in my portfolio for at least 10 years.

Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) is a brilliant share I’d buy today for long-term gains. Here’s why.

A unique choice

Two Warhammer 40,000 armies in action.
Source: Games Workshop Limited

Games Workshop is a share that’s already provided me with a healthy return on my investment since I first invested in 2020. I expect it to continue.

Its products aren’t mainstream, but herein lies the company’s beauty. It designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells through its own shops and website, fantasy and science fiction miniatures. This narrow focus gives it the edge in the broader games market.

In other words, its wargaming systems like Warhammer 40,000 are unique for their elaborate backstories and the intricate miniatures that players build, paint, and use in games. This creates an immersive experience that goes beyond traditional gaming, and in the process attracts a highly engaged audience.

Cult classic AND bestseller

Games Workshop’s cult appeal has numerous advantages. It means revenues remain more stable during downturns than the broader retail sector. It also allows the company to charge high prices for its “plastic crack“, as its merchandise is affectionately known by fans.

Margins are high as a consequence, coming in at an enormous 69.4% as of May 2024.

But would I really aim to own Games Workshop shares for the next decade? Increasing competition poses a particular threat, as rival games companies muscle in on this lucrative market.

Put simply though, I’m yet to see products that come anywhere close to the quality of Warhammer. Things can change, but today Games Workshop remains at the top of a market it’s led since the 1970s. And it’s investing heavily in new products to stay there.

Opening new fronts

This isn’t the only reason I plan to be a long-term owner of Games Workshop shares.

I’m also encouraged by the firm’s global expansion drive to bring Warhammer to new audiences. And I’m excited by its plans to put its intellectual property on the screen with Amazon.

A television and film deal would create significant revenues in its own right, not to mention boost sales of Games Workshop’s models and boxed games.

Talks to agree creative guidelines for future guidelines are due to end in December. Even if the Amazon partnership fails to launch, I’m convinced another media giant will see the huge potential of Games Workshop’s IP, and put its Space Marines up on the big and small screens.

Premium price

Games Workshop’s share price has exploded more than 2,000% over the past 10 years. It’s up 22% since the beginning of 2024 too.

This leaves the company trading on a hefty forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.3 times. At these levels, the FTSE 250 firm could be in danger of a sharp price reversal if investor sentiment sours.

But this wouldn’t put me off adding more shares next time I have cash to invest. On balance, I believe Games Workshop has the recipe to deliver more stunning returns long into the future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in Games Workshop Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

3 heavily discounted UK shares to consider buying in November

| Mark David Hartley

These three UK shares have been dragged down and our writer believes they're trading below their true value as we…

Read more »

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

As Barclays’ share price dips 4%, is it time for me to buy after better-than-expected Q3 results?

| Simon Watkins

The bank’s Q3 results looked very good to me, as do its earnings prospects, which should power the share price…

Read more »

Arrow symbol glowing amid black arrow symbols on black background.
Investing Articles

Up 288% in a year! Is the fastest-growing S&P 500 stock still a bargain?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This S&P 500 stock's growing faster than Nvidia, and despite its explosive performance, the shares still look cheap! Is this…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where might the Burberry share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Burberry share price has crashed and forecasts are grim, but what might be in store for investors? And is…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Will Rolls-Royce shares hit 600p before Christmas?

| Paul Summers

With an exciting week ahead for holders of Rolls-Royce shares, Paul Summers wonders if there could be yet more growth…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for BP shares for 2025!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

City analysts expect BP shares to climb by double digits through to 2025! Does that make this energy giant a…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

A 10.5% yield but down 14%! Is this hidden gem the best passive income stock in the FTSE 100?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock is little known to many investors, but I think it has tremendous earnings growth prospects and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where might the Rolls-Royce share price go in the next 12 months? Here’s what the experts say

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price has had a terrific run in 2024, almost doubling in value. The big question now is,…

Read more »