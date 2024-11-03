Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Is a global index fund all I need for my ISA and SIPP?

Is a global index fund all I need for my ISA and SIPP?

Edward Sheldon believes it’s worth adding high-quality individual stocks to an ISA or pension to hedge risks and try to capture greater returns.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot of financial experts and influencers these days say that the only investment needed is a simple global index tracker fund, such as the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE: VWRP). Buy this type of fund for your Stocks and Shares ISA or SIPP and you’ll pick up average market returns and be set for life, they say.

But is this really true? Let’s discuss.

A lot to like

I’m a huge fan of global index funds and I own a few across my various investment accounts. With these products, I get exposure to stocks in multiple countries, and all the big names such as Apple, Amazon, and Tesla.

Meanwhile, ongoing costs are very low. Overall, there’s a lot to like.

No silver bullet

That said, I’m not 100% convinced that these products are a ‘one-stop-shop’ when it comes to generating wealth. You see, these funds aren’t as diversified as many think they are. For example, the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF has roughly 65% exposure to the US stock market today.

Now that’s worked out well over the last decade (index funds have really only been popular for the last decade) as US stocks have been in a strong bull market. But history shows that US shares don’t always perform like this.

In the past, there have been long periods where the US market’s underperformed. For example, between mid-2000 and early 2013, the S&P 500 index basically went nowhere.

If the same thing happened again, a global index fund could deliver underwhelming returns. So I think it’s worth taking some steps to diversify a portfolio.

High-quality UK dividend or growth stocks could be worth considering here. Currently, UK stocks only make up around 4% of most global index funds.

Higher returns are possible

The other thing about index funds is that they limit market returns. Typically, these are around 7%-10% a year, on average.

But what if I wanted to achieve higher returns than this? Beating the market’s certainly possible as a retail investor. Unlike professional fund managers – who often fail to beat the market – we can let our winners run without having to trim them to meet the demands of compliance departments.

We can also invest in small growth companies that have tons of potential and are capable of returning five, 10, or 20 times our money.

By buying a few individual stocks to sit alongside a global index tracker, I could potentially generate higher returns and more wealth over time. Let me give an example.

Let’s say I’d put £20,000 into the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF five years ago. Today, I’d have a little under £34,000, which is pretty good.

What if I’d put £18,000 into that fund and then bought £1k worth of Apple stock and £1k worth of Nvidia stock? In this scenario, I’d now have about £60,000!

Because over that time period, Nvidia’s share price has soared about 2,500%. That return has turned £1k into around £26k.

Of course, I’m cherry picking the stocks here. Most stocks haven’t performed anywhere near as well as this over the last five years.

But this example shows the power of stock picking. Choose the right stocks and it’s possible to generate incredible returns and turbo-charge wealth.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Amazon, Apple, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into a FTSE 100 tracker a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is having a great year so far this year, and it seems overdue. What's the best way…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d start investing with just £7 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane uses his experience to explain how he’d start investing from scratch, even on a very limited budget.

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 50? The Warren Buffett method could help change that!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Warren Buffett made most of his fortune after turning 50, demonstrating that even older investors can build enormous wealth. Here’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into £400 of monthly passive income

| Dr. James Fox

There are plenty of ways to earn a passive income, but few are as tried and tested as investing in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What are the best shares to buy now for my Stocks and Shares ISA?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Some of the best stocks to buy now could already be in my Stocks and Shares ISA. That’s why I’ve…

Read more »

Investing Articles

5 steps to start buying shares with under £500

| Christopher Ruane

Learn how this writer would start buying shares with a few hundred pounds in a handful of steps, if he…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m avoiding like the plague in today’s stock market

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is a big fan of UK shares. But both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 contain companies…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

The best investment quote of all time didn’t come from Warren Buffett!

| James Beard

Warren Buffett’s pithy quotes are both relevant and insightful. But the American billionaire didn’t come up with our writer’s favourite.

Read more »