Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £600,000 portfolio

How I’d invest £100 a month in UK shares to target a £600,000 portfolio

Investing even a small sum regularly can help build a sizable six-figure portfolio in the long run. It could even lead to an earlier retirement!

Posted by
Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Buying and holding UK shares for the long run can help investors build some substantial wealth. Even when only putting £100 into the stock market each month, it’s possible to grow a pretty impressive nest egg to retire on.

In fact, if investors start early enough, this could transform into a £600,000+ portfolio generating over £25,000 passive income!

Turning £100 into £600k

On average, the UK stock market’s delivered annualised returns of around 8%-10% a year. The FTSE 100‘s historically offered the lower end of this range, with the FTSE 250 tending higher. Yet, this higher performance has also come paired with significantly more volatility.

Nevertheless, when maximising returns is the priority, sticking with the UK’s flagship growth index makes more sense. So how long would it take to transform a £100 monthly investment into a £600,000 portfolio at a 10% annualised return? The answer – about 40 years.

YearsInvested CapitalPortfolio Value
5£6,000£7,744
10£12,000£20,485
20£24,000£75,937
30£36,000£226,049
40£48,000£632,408

Given that the average length of a career is around 45 years, putting aside £100 a month might be sufficient to open the door to a slightly earlier retirement. And by following the 4% withdrawal rule, investors could also continue to earn a £25,300 passive annual salary.

That’s terrific news for those who’ve just started working. But less so for those who’ve already been at it for a while and haven’t started putting money aside. Even more so considering that the process of building a £600,000 nest egg might end up taking even longer than expected. After all, just because the FTSE 250 has delivered near 10% returns in the past doesn’t mean it will continue to do so in the future.

So besides simply injecting more money into UK shares, how can investors still reach the £600,000 threshold on a shorter timeline?

Seeking higher returns

While the London Stock Exchange has a reputation for conservative investing, there are still plenty of high-growth opportunities for investors to capitalise on. One such example from my portfolio is Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH).

The currency risk management and alternative banking company has been on quite a rampage over the last five years. In fact, the fintech stock’s doubled. Zooming out to its IPO in 2017 reveals a massive 770% total return for shareholders.

That means over the last seven years investors have reaped a 33.9% annualised return. And if £100 was invested each month at this rate, the journey to reaching £600,000 would take around half the time.

Sadly, this level of gargantuan growth’s pretty rare and isn’t likely to be sustained over the next decade-and-a-half. After all, Alpha Group’s now a £890m market-cap company. And while I remain optimistic about its long-term potential despite the risks and challenges it faces, expecting a near-34% annualised return is just unrealistic.

However, it goes to show that by picking individual stocks rather than mimicking an index, some tremendous market-beating gains can be achieved. And by hunting for Alpha-like UK shares, the journey to £600k could be significantly shortened.

In fact, even if only an extra 2% above the FTSE 250’s historical average is achieved, that’s still sufficient to wipe out five years from the waiting time.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

3 wide-moat FTSE 100 stocks that offer value today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 companies have some of the widest economic moats in the index. And right now, Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Yielding 10.6% after a 20% decline, are abrdn shares simply too cheap to ignore?

| Andrew Mackie

Buying a falling knife can be a risky strategy, but Andrew Mackie believes the abrdn share price decline might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £994 a month

| Stephen Wright

A Warren Buffett investment from 1994 returns 60% each year in dividends. With enough time, could Stephen Wright achieve a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into a FTSE 100 tracker a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is having a great year so far this year, and it seems overdue. What's the best way…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

BP share price decline is presenting a gift for value investors

| Andrew Mackie

As the BP share price decline accelerates following disappointing earnings, this Fool’s long-term bullish stance has not changed.

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 S&P 500 company from my ‘best stocks to buy now’ list

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why this cheap-looking S&P 500 growth enterprise is on his ‘best stocks to buy now’ list for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 70%, is this former FTSE 100 name set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price has already flown, but Roland Head wonders if this famous FTSE 250 faller could be the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The London Stock Exchange is filled with lucrative dividend stocks waiting to be discovered. Here are two long-term winners on…

Read more »