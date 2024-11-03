Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold for AT LEAST 5 years!

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold for AT LEAST 5 years!

These FTSE shares could deliver spectacular returns over the medium to long term, reckons our writer Royston Wild. Here’s why.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When buying FTSE 100 shares, I always add them to my portfolio with the plan of holding them for at least a decade.

This has two big advantages. It gives my portfolio time to recover from bouts of share price volatility, and it saves me making regular buy and sell decisions, allowing my investments to compound over time without frequent interruptions.

But my plan isn’t set in stone. A share’s investment case can rapidly deteriorate for a wide variety of economic, industry, or company-specific reasons. So I may be forced to reluctantly sell.

Buying any stock market instrument involves taking a risk. However, there are plenty of shares in my portfolio I feel confident of holding onto for the long term.

With this in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold for at least the next five years.

Persimmon

Times have been tough for UK housebuilders. Buyer demand has slumped in response to higher mortgage costs. And the sector isn’t in the clear yet given the threat of persistent inflation and its potential effect on interest rates.

But the long-term outlook for Persimmon (LSE:PSN) remains super bright in my opinion. My bullishness has improved further following this week’s Budget too.

Housebuilder’s share prices have benefitted this year from Labour’s pledge to build 300,000 new homes each year. On Wednesday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves gave these plans solid foundations. She pledged £5bn for next year alone to build affordable residential properties.

Also on Wednesday, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) hiked its house price forecasts for the next few years.

House price growth forecasts
Source: OBR

Price growth of 1.7% and 1.1% is tipped for 2024 and 2025 respectively, and 2.5% between 2026 and 2030.

This double-whammy of positive news saw housebuilding shares soar following the Budget. Persimmon’s share price has risen 16% this year, and I expect it to continue rising strongly as building activity ramps up and market conditions stabilise.

Diageo

Embattled drinks giant Diageo (LSE:DGE) could be set to endure more near-term trouble. The alcoholic drinks market remains under pressure from weak consumer spending, as Campari‘s terrible third-quarter trading update this week showed.

Diageo has had sales problems of its own, and especially in its Latin American and Caribbean markets. Its share price has slumped 13% in 2024 as a result.

Diageo's geographic footprint
Source: Diageo

But I’m backing the Smirnoff and Captain Morgan manufacturer to bounce back, and then some. Its five-star brands remain as popular as ever, so demand should recover when economic conditions improve.

Diageo is taking steps to better exploit the upturn when it comes as well. Measures include revamping its route-to-market channels in the US, restructuring its Nigerian operations, and boosting productivity savings.

The company’s substantial emerging market footprint also gives it scope to capitalise on fast-growing markets in Asia, Africa, and South America.

Diageo’s share price has experienced volatility before. And like on those occasions, I’m expecting it to spring back strongly again.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Diageo Plc and Persimmon Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

3 wide-moat FTSE 100 stocks that offer value today

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

These FTSE 100 companies have some of the widest economic moats in the index. And right now, Edward Sheldon believes…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Yielding 10.6% after a 20% decline, are abrdn shares simply too cheap to ignore?

| Andrew Mackie

Buying a falling knife can be a risky strategy, but Andrew Mackie believes the abrdn share price decline might be…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 in savings? Here’s how I’d aim to turn that into passive income of £994 a month

| Stephen Wright

A Warren Buffett investment from 1994 returns 60% each year in dividends. With enough time, could Stephen Wright achieve a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

If I’d put £20,000 into a FTSE 100 tracker a year ago, here’s what I’d have now

| Alan Oscroft

The FTSE 100 is having a great year so far this year, and it seems overdue. What's the best way…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

BP share price decline is presenting a gift for value investors

| Andrew Mackie

As the BP share price decline accelerates following disappointing earnings, this Fool’s long-term bullish stance has not changed.

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 S&P 500 company from my ‘best stocks to buy now’ list

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains why this cheap-looking S&P 500 growth enterprise is on his ‘best stocks to buy now’ list for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 70%, is this former FTSE 100 name set to explode like the Rolls-Royce share price?

| Roland Head

The Rolls-Royce share price has already flown, but Roland Head wonders if this famous FTSE 250 faller could be the…

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

2 dividend stocks I’d buy for a lifetime of passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The London Stock Exchange is filled with lucrative dividend stocks waiting to be discovered. Here are two long-term winners on…

Read more »