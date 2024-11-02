Could the new UK budget spell growth for these 6 FTSE stocks? I think so!

Member Login
Mark David Hartley considers six UK stocks that could enjoy growth off the back of new measures announced in the recent October budget.

Mark David Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

This week the UK government introduced its new budget, aimed at encouraging economic growth and improving the country’s fiscal balance. However, with £40bn worth of tax increases, many UK stocks could be affected.

Announced on Wednesday, 30 October, the budget includes changes in capital gains tax, inheritance tax, corporation tax for various sectors, and increases in taxes on certain goods.

It’s expected to raise GDP growth by 2% in the coming year. But what does it mean for UK companies?

Breaking down the tax implications

With capital gains tax (CGT) rising from 10% to 18% on the lower rate and 20% to 24% on the higher rate, investors without the benefit of an ISA will feel the pinch.

While corporation tax on large businesses was not increased, there are some changes to taxes affecting certain sectors.

Here are some stocks that could benefit from the changes.

Renewable energy

Benefits for electric vehicles (EVs) are to be introduced in 2028 and there will be increases in duty for non-electric vehicles from April 2025​. Clean energy stocks like Ceres Power Holdings could benefit from increased demand for EV infrastructure and renewables.

Construction

Companies like Balfour Beatty and Kier Group may benefit from a promise of fresh investment into large infrastructure projects like the High-speed Rail 2 (HS2).

Telecoms

With the government keen on increasing digital and tech infrastructure, telecom stocks like BT Group may benefit from additional investment.

Healthcare

Increased funding for the NHS, including the promise of 40,000 additional appointments each week, could benefit healthcare companies and suppliers like Smith & Nephew.

Best of both worlds

Considering the above, there’s one stock I believe could benefit from several of the new policies. 

Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specialises in healthcare premises. Its portfolio exceeds 500 properties with a combined value of £2.8bn. These consist primarily of GP practices and healthcare centres across the UK and Ireland.

Not only could it benefit from the investments in construction and healthcare but it has a dedicated green energy policy. It focuses on designing and managing properties with low environmental impact, targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

REITs offer a fantastic passive income opportunity as they’re legally obligated to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Investment thesis

In its latest half-year interim results announced in July, net rental income was up 0.9% on last year with earnings per share (EPS) up 2.9%.

Its balance sheet looks okay but debt is a slight concern.

As a REIT, Primary Health relies on debt to finance its property acquisitions. With a debt-to-equity ratio near 0.97, rising interest rates could impact its financing costs and profitability. Higher rates increase debt-servicing costs, which could strain cash flow and reduce earnings. That’s one risk to keep in mind.

However, the key factor that I find attractive is dividends. It has a 7.4% yield and a solid track record of payments. For the past 10 years, dividends have increased at a rate of 3.4% per year, growing from 4.94p per share in 2014 to 6.9p this year.

With a manageable payout ratio of 67%, I don’t expect any dividend cuts or reductions in the near future.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Primary Health Properties Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Primary Health Properties Plc and Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

