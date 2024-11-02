Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy and hold to 2035

2 FTSE 100 stocks I’d buy and hold to 2035

A lump sum investment in these FTSE 100 stocks could reap massive returns over the next decade and are worth considering, says our writer Royston Wild.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no ideal length of time that FTSE 100 investors should hold onto their stocks for before selling. However, when finding shares to buy — whether on the Footsie or any other index or stock exchange — I aim to hold them in my portfolio for at least a decade.

I believe that a long-term horizon allows time for share prices to recover from market fluctuations, which are inevitable as the economic cycle revolves. This approach also reduces the pressure on me to make frequent buy and sell decisions, thus allowing me to stay focused on the fundamentals of each stock.

With this in mind, here are two FTSE 100 shares I’d buy to hold through to the mid-2030s if I had the cash available. I think they could deliver healthy share price gains along with a growing dividend.

Barratt Redrow

High interest rates and weak economic conditions are dampening sales at Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) and future periods of economic weakness are likely to do so again. But overall, this major construction firm has considerable long-term potential as Britain prepares for a fresh building boom.

Under government plans, some 1.5m new homes will be built over the next five years. This will be achieved by loosening planning rules that’ve long dogged housebuilders’ growth aspirations.

Actually hitting these targets will be a challenge for the new government. But housing supply’s becoming an increasingly urgent and politically-sensitive problem. I’m expecting ministers to throw the kitchen sink at boosting housing production to the benefit of Barratt and its peers.

This FTSE 100 company’s mega merger with Redrow puts it in pole position to capitalise on this opportunity too. It’s by far the country’s biggest homes creator, and plans to build 23,000 a year and generate £7bn of annual sales.

I think today could be a good time to buy in as well as the housing market recovery accelerates. Mortgage approvals hit two-year highs in September, according to the Bank of England. And they look set to keep rising as interest rates fall.

Sage Group

Software stocks like Sage Group (LSE:SGE) can experience volatility during economic downturns. In this case, profits can stumble when businesses cut spending on accounting and business management software.

But the outlook for the next decade’s extremely bright, in my opinion. And it’s not just because companies across the globe are increasingly digitalising their operations.

I’m chiefly optimistic because of the progress Sage is making in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). The business has predicted that machine thinking will “change the nature” of accounting, and has invested heavily in the field in recent years.

Earlier this year it rolled out its first generative-AI-based products, Sage Network Inbox and Sage Copilot. With additional AI integrations coming down the line, the sky could be the limit over the next decade.

I certainly think Sage shares are a more attractive play on AI than expensive US tech stocks. The FTSE firm trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.8 times.

Chipmaker Nvidia, by comparison, trades on a multiple closer to 50 times earnings.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow, Nvidia, and Sage Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

£9,000 of savings? Here’s my 3-step approach to aim for £1,794 in passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane walks through the practical steps he would take to try and turn £9,000 into a sizeable passive income…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

I’d buy 29,412 shares of this UK dividend stock for £150 a month in passive income

| Roland Head

Insiders have been buying this dividend stock, which offers an 8.5% yield. Roland Head explains why he’d choose the shares…

Read more »

Red briefcase with the words Budget HM Treasury embossed in gold
Investing Articles

Could the new UK budget spell growth for these 6 FTSE stocks? I think so!

| Mark David Hartley

Mark David Hartley considers six UK stocks that could enjoy growth off the back of new measures announced in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With a 6.6% yield, is now the right time to add this income stock to my ISA?

| James Beard

Our writer’s looking to boost his Stocks and Shares ISA. With this in mind, he’s debating whether to buy a…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This blue-chip FTSE stock just fell 12.5% in a day. Is it time to consider buying?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Smith & Nephew is a well-known, blue-chip FTSE stock with a decent dividend yield. And its share price just dropped…

Read more »

Investing Articles

At 72p, the Vodafone share price looks to be at least 33% undervalued to me

| James Beard

Our writer looks at a number of valuation measures to determine whether the Vodafone share price reflects the fair value…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ve just sold two of the largest investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright has been making room for a new addition to his Stocks and Shares ISA. What is it and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 UK shares I’m avoiding like the plague in today’s stock market

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright is a big fan of UK shares. But both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 contain companies…

Read more »