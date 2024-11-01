Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 super-safe dividend stocks that have been paying passive income for decades

2 super-safe dividend stocks that have been paying passive income for decades

Income from stocks is never nailed on. But there are a handful of UK dividend stocks that have been incredibly consistent in throwing cash back at loyal shareholders.

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Hand of a mature man opening a safety deposit box.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When looking to buy dividend stocks, I like to see a track record of cash distributions stretching back many years and preferably decades.

This might sound like a big ask — passive income from any company can never be guaranteed. But there are some FTSE shares out there that have proven more reliable than most.

Passive income powerhouse

International sales, marketing, and support services group DCC (LSE: DCC) is one example. Sifting through the data, I can see the company has not only chucked out cash to shareholders year after year, it’s also hiked the amount on a regular basis.

That last bit is really important to me. I’d rather own a company boasting smaller but rising payouts over one with an enormous dividend yield that looks unaffordable (and often proves to be).

Right now, I can see that DCC shares come with a forecast 4.3% yield that looks set to be covered well over twice by projected profit. The valuation also looks pretty low at just 10 times earnings.

But a bit of context is needed.

Revenue drop

DCC’s share price has lagged the FTSE 100 by a considerable margin in 2024 so far. A 13% drop is in stark contrast to the latter’s 6% gain.

From what I can see, most of this appears to be down to a period of stodgy trading. Back in May, the company reported a near-11% fall in annual revenue thanks to the reduced wholesale cost of energy. More generally, I note that operating margins are (very) low in this line of work.

However, I do like that it has three divisions — DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. This gives it some earnings diversification, which should help to support dividend growth going forward. Indeed, it helps to explain why the £4.9bn cap still managed to lift last year’s full-year payout by 5%.

With half-year numbers due on 12 November, I’m adding this firm to my watchlist for now.

Dividend king

I can’t talk about ‘super-safe’ dividend stocks and not mention Bunzl (LSE: BNZL). The international distributor has been dishing out increasing amounts of cash for decades.

But is this a complete surprise? I don’t think so. The items it delivers are needed by organisations and businesses all the time, even if they’re also things no one wants to spend long thinking about. Stuff like coffee cups, cleaning products, and safety boots.

Bunzl also operates in 33 countries. It’s therefore not overly dependent on any one economy to bring in the money from which those lovely dividends are eventually taken. I find that comforting.

Buy and hold

However, this is another low-margin business and one whose shares currently trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18. Perhaps this is why sentiment has cooled a little since a record high was hit in mid-September.

The yield also stands at just 2.2%. A FTSE 100 tracker fund offers a higher cash return at arguably much less risk because my cash is spread around all companies in the index.

Then again, Bunzl has compounded value far better for investors over the years. And returns would have been even greater if those dividends had been reinvested.

I consider this to be a great stock to buy and hold. I just need the cash to do so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Bunzl Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

1 FTSE 250 share that can soar like the Rolls-Royce share price

| Muhammad Cheema

The Rolls-Royce share price has grown almost fivefold since the start of 2023. Muhammad Cheema takes a look at a…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d invest my £20K ISA allowance to target £1,380 of passive income annually

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains the approach he'd take to try to generate income of almost £1,400 next year -- and annually…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Diageo: time for me to sell this FTSE 100 stock before 5 November?

| Ben McPoland

As the US election draws ever closer, our writer is wondering what to do with this struggling FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Trading at 28 times earnings, is there value in this FTSE 250 stock?

| Ken Hall

Our writer Ken Hall takes a deep dive into a recent FTSE 250 addition that has rocketed higher since its…

Read more »

Market Movers

Amazon stock shoots higher after earnings! Here’s what I think happens next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Amazon stock has jumped following the latest results and why the outlook could keep the rally…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

After jumping 10% this morning is this hated FTSE 100 stock suddenly a screaming buy for me?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones rejected any thought of buying this former FTSE 100 darling in August but after some positive news should…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Down 12% in a month and yielding 10.7%! Is this November’s best passive income stock?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been building his stake in this ultra-high-yielding FTSE 100 passive income stock. And with its shares dipping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With bad news about the ISA limit, here’s what I’d do

| Christopher Ruane

The Budget contained news about the ISA limit for annual contributions being held flat despite inflation. Here's how our writer…

Read more »